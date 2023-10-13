Highlights Since joining the San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffery has been outstanding, helping the team to a 15-game regular season win streak, serving as a key contributor for their dangerous offense.

McCaffery's individual performance has been impressive, scoring one or more touchdowns in the last 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

If McCaffrey can score again in Week 6, he will tie Hall of Fame running backs John Riggins and O.J. Simpson for the second-longest TD streak in NFL history at 15 games.

One of the biggest mistakes the Carolina Panthers have made was on October 20, 2022, when they traded Christian McCaffery to the San Francisco 49ers for 2023 and 2024 draft picks. He has been outstanding for the franchise ever since. Not only are the Niners on a 15-game win streak, but McCaffery is on his own individual streak as well.

It’s safe to say that San Francisco has one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. They averaged 30.9 points per game since McCaffery’s arrival, and he is one of the main reasons why. He has scored one or more touchdowns in the last 14 straight games.

It’s the longest active streak of any NFL player and the longest streak by a member of the 49ers in the history of the franchise—and it's just one game shy of the all-time NFL record.

Read more: San Francisco 49ers: How they’ve built a 14-game regular season winning streak

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice previously held the record, with 12 touchdowns. In Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys, McCaffery accrued 19 carries for 51 yards and added on one more touchdown to break Rice’s record. McCaffery is currently tied with Emmit Smith at 14, but if he gets to that 15 mark, he will have done something that has only been done by three other players.

The running back leads the NFL with 510 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground through Week 5. He also leads the league with 678 scrimmage yards to go with eight total touchdowns. In Week 4, McCaffery had the best game of his season thus far with 20 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

He also had seven receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown through the air. McCaffery has always been a great running back, but he has gone to another level since coming to the Bay Area.

McCaffrey In 2022

McCaffery made his debut with the Niners in Week 7 of the 2022 season, where he had 38 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards in a 44-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But in Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams, he got his first start and became the first 49ers running back to record passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns in the same game. McCaffery ended the night with 94 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Two of McCaffrey's three touchdowns came in the second half to lead San Francisco's comeback from a four-point deficit to a 17-point rout. True to form, CMC was more concerned with having a victory to celebrate than an individual accomplishment to applaud.

That was a key game for not only McCaffery but for the 49ers as a whole because it was the game that started this historic regular season win streak, which is now up to 15. After that contest, McCaffery did not score a TD until Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins, and he has scored at least once in every game since.

To sum it all up, in 16 games with the 49ers dating back to last season, McCaffrey has 258 carries for 1,256 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground with 72 receptions for 632 receiving yards and five touchdowns through the air. Not too shabby at all.

Record Books

He is setting himself up to join great company atop the list of all-time touchdown streaks. There are three players who have scored a TD in 15 or more games. O.J Simpson scored 15 consecutive TDs in the 1974 and 1975 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Washington Redskins running back John Riggins scored 15 consecutive touchdowns during the 1982 and 1983 seasons.

Lenny More holds the record with 17 straight scoring games in 1963 and 1964. If McCaffery continues this trend, he will surpass Moore by Week 9. However, he has the potential to tie Simpson and Riggins in Week 6 when the Niners face the biggest test of their young season.

They will take on the Cleveland Browns, who've had the number one defense through the season's first month and a half. The Browns have only allowed 196.8 total yards per game in five 2023 games.

Check out McCaffrey's game-by-game stats during his historic touchdown streak:

Week (Opponent) Rushes Rush Yds Receptions Receiving Yds Total TDs 2022 Week 13 (MIA) 17 66 8 80 1 2022 Week 14 (TB) 14 119 2 34 2 2022 Week 15 (SEA) 26 108 6 30 1 2022 Week 16 (WAS) 15 46 2 12 1 2022 Week 17 (LV) 19 121 6 72 1 2022 Week 18 (ARI) 10 45 3 34 1 2022 Wild Card Playoffs (SEA) 15 119 2 17 1 2022 Divisional Playoffs (DAL) 10 35 6 22 1 2022 NFC Championship (PHI) 15 84 4 22 1 2023 Week 1 (PIT) 22 152 3 17 1 2023 Week 2 (LAR) 20 116 3 19 1 2023 Week 3 (NYG) 18 85 5 34 1 2023 Week 4 (ARI) 20 106 7 71 4 2023 Week 5 (DAL) 19 51 2 27 1

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more:Cleveland Browns: How they crafted the best defense in the NFL