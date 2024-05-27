Highlights All eyes were on the Monaco Grand Prix for potential surprises, but a major crash dominated the opening lap.

Sergio Perez's early exit cost Red Bull millions and his uncertainty remains, despite the crash not being his fault.

A dramatic race concluded with Charles Leclerc securing the top spot, while Magnussen faces possible consequences for risky driving.

The Monaco Grand Prix is often the spectacle of the F1 calendar, trading high speeds for skill and race craft for 73 laps. Only the best drivers ever make it out of the race in one piece, with the narrow layout and tight turns often leading to a few Safety Cars or red flags. Last year's race even brought rain into the mix, forcing the teams into some interesting strategy calls as Max Verstappen unsurprisingly took home another win.

This race was set to be the same, with many storylines intertwined after a surprising qualifying on Saturday. Could Charles Leclerc finally break his Monaco curse and win his home race? Would Oscar Piastri pick up his maiden Sunday race win? And importantly for both championships, could Verstappen fight his way up from a lowly sixth on the grid to spare Red Bull's and Sergio Perez' blushes?

Sergio Perez Crash at Monaco GP

On the very first lap, Perez was involved in a monster collision

Staying with Sergio Perez, there would be more than just blushes as the five red lights went out. Starting 16th on the grid after a horrendous qualifying session, his race lasted just after turn 1 before Kevin Magnussen's audacious if not incredibly awful overtake attempt left his car completely destroyed. An early disappointment in what was ultimately a below-par weekend for the Mexican driver, and while the crash definitely wasn't his fault, it certainly continues to leave his Red Bull future in the air.

However, what seems to be more shocking is the cost to fix the car. The images of the aftermath certainly give you an idea, but Helmut Marko admits it may be within the region of three million dollars.

Cost to Fix Sergio Perez' Car

"This is costing us about two to three million"

The debris from the crash told the story, with Magnussen not only hooking onto Perez, but also collecting his teammate Nico Hulkenberg along the way. A lengthy red flag would follow in order to clear the fallen debris and fix the barriers, with the FIA not investigating any further despite Perez clearly not being happy about the aftermath.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also had an incident of their own at Portier on lap 1 unrelated to Perez' incident, with the former retiring and having a 10-second penalty converted to a five-place grid penalty for Canada in two weeks' time.

Monaco Grand Prix top 5 Position Driver Team Time Points 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2:23:15.554 25 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.152s 18 3. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari +7.585s 15 4. Lando Norris McLaren +8.650s 12 5. George Russell Mercedes +13.309s 10

Marko wasn't happy with the opening lap crash, and while there was no mention of any fault from the Red Bull driver, he was quick to mention the detriments it has to the team.

"This is costing us about two to three million and with the budget cap that is of course a big handicap."

"It was another crash that Magnussen was involved in. Thank god it ended well, but it was a critical situation. I was surprised, though, how quickly the stewards dealt with the matter. These are decisions you can hardly influence, but it was just dangerous."

This incident isn't the first time Kevin Magnussen has been critiscised this season, with his feisty driving style resulting in the accumulation of penalties often in order to help team-mate Hulkenberg score points. That may have to end, however, with a possibility of a race ban due to exceeding the maximum number of penalty points on his racing license, leading to the potential of Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman making his second F1 appearance of the season in Canada. No matter what happens, incidents like this will certainly put the Danish driver at risk of losing his seat next season, race ban or not.