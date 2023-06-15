Red Bull told Max Verstappen that he could not take part in the Formula Nurburgring event they are running later this year in September.

Ahead of the 12-hour race taking place at the iconic German venue, some of Red Bull's most famous drivers of the recent past are to take some of the team's old F1 cars out on the Nordschleife in what is set to be a really exciting event.

Indeed, it's already been confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo, back within the fold at the team during his break from F1, and Sebastian Vettel, a man who won four world titles with the team, will take part in the event, with fans in Germany set for a real treat.

The news around Vettel, in fact, was confirmed earlier this week and it sounds as though another one of their champions would have liked to have been involved in September as well.

Verstappen, who has won two world championships so far with the team and is looking firmly on course to win a third this year, explained to the press here in Montreal ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix how he was hoping for a chance to also drive an F1 car around the monster track in Germany but, given his obvious commitments to the sport at the moment, the team stood in his way and said he couldn't take part.

"I wanted to do it but I was not allowed by Helmut!" the Dutchman joked.

"He knew that I would try and go to the limits [in the car]. I would have loved to do it yeah. I would definitely give it a go.

"I don't want to start unnecessary issues! So I found it quite funny. I heard this [event] was coming up and me and Helmut were sitting at the table, and he said no, no, you're not doing that."

Perhaps Verstappen will have to wait until he is out of competing in F1 to get such an opportunity.

He's a racer at heart and naturally wants to experience something like the Nordschleife in an F1 car, even if it would be more of an exhibition run than a more competitive affair.

As a racing driver, though, you can guarantee he would try and give it the beans at points around the circuit and so, perhaps that said, Red Bull are doing the right thing to err on the side of caution by reeling in the Dutchman's enthusiasm.