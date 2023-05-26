Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have suggested that this weekend could be a challenge for them in Monaco.

The RB19 has been the best car by a fair distance so far this season and the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Aston Martin have been left trying desperately to reel them in.

So far, though, the Bulls have been unbeaten with them winning all five grands prix this year and also the sprint race that took place in Azerbaijan.

They've been about as dominant as you can get in F1, then, but in qualifying there have been a few chinks shown in the armour, with both Verstappen and Perez needing to fight through the field on a Sunday at points so far this season.

If they need to put in another recovery drive in Monaco this weekend, then, they may well leave the door open for someone else to take the top step come the chequered flag given how hard it is to overtake around the streets of Monte-Carlo, and both Verstappen and Perez have cautioned that they may be up against it to make it six from six this weekend:

“We’ve not been very dominant in qualifying," said world champion Verstappen.

"We have always been very good in the race, but in the race here we know we can’t pass. It’s very important to have a strong qualifying and make sure the car is in the best window it can be for one lap performance because that’s what this weekend is all about.”

“Come Saturday you still need a good warm up on your tyre, that is the key around here," explained Perez meanwhile. "Let's say it's not our strongest circuit but we will see.

“Fernando [Alonso], the Ferraris, I do expect them to be quite strong as well as they were in Baku, and obviously over one lap around this place they will be strong.”

Time will tell as to whether Red Bull do get beaten this weekend - though it must be said it would be no surprise if they did still win given their strength at the moment.

They surely won't win every race this season, though, and so perhaps Monaco will be the end of their incredible streak.

Whatever happens, however, they will very much remain the team to stop in the weeks ahead.