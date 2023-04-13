Red Bull have created a skate park which was hung from a hot air balloon 2,000ft in the sky to display the most recent carbon fibre technology, and it is safe to say that it is spine-tingling stuff.

The Red Bull-branded hot air balloon caught the attention of the public after it was seen flying above Wiltshire earlier this year, which carried a strange object underneath it, however, the company refused to elaborate on what was happening.

Nevertheless, nearly two months on, we have found out the reason as to why the Red Bull-branded hot air balloon was seen in the skies.

Skate park floating in the sky

Why you ask, well, the public witnessed the world’s first floating skate park, which is most certainly mesmerising, and it can be argued that this is one of the best marketing campaigns that Red Bull have executed, even though they have produced excellent campaigns down the years.

Kriss Kyle, who is a BMX professional, had the honour of performing the shoot, which was suspended 2,100ft above the ground, and he displayed a series of tricks on the skate park.

Kyle, who is known as one of the world's most adventurous riders, performed a number of spine-tingling actions that saw him getting very close to the edge of the bowl frequently, which would have most certainly made those watching frightened.

The Red Bull athlete, who remarkably has a fear of heights, said: “I’ve been dreaming of this project for so long, but the height factor has always felt like a massive weight on my mind.

"I’ve had to push past my fears several times before on Red Bull projects, but nothing has compared to this. Having to climb over the edge of the basket to get down to the skate park underneath was such a crazy experience.

"I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the help and encouragement of my friend Summertime who helped me down. At 2,100ft you’re so high up it almost doesn’t feel real anymore.”

The plan was executed with the help of Kyle and Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT), who have developed well-advanced cars for their drivers over the years.

This time, they took it one step further as they designed and developed the one-of-a-kind carbon fibre BMX bowl.

Planning and executing are two different things, and in order for this shoot to excel, Red Bull needed a number of factors to go their way for Kyle to achieve his dream.

An infrequent combination of high atmospheric pressure, cold and dry conditions, along with surface wind speeds of less than three miles per hour were needed to get a balloon six times larger than a standard hot air balloon capable of carrying a 1.7-ton BMX bowl in the sky.