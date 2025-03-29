Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed how long racer Yuki Tsunoda will be given to prove his worth with the team. The Japanese racer was drafted into the Red Bull parent team after just two races of the current F1 season—which began on the 23rd of March.

Tsunoda, 24, was drafted into the team at the expense of Liam Lawson and will compete from the Japanese Grand Prix onwards. The decision to swap the drivers has been described as "purely a sporting one" by Red Bull as they look to fix a troublesome car. Lawson failed to finish at the Australian Grand Prix and qualified last in both the Sprint and main race for the Chinese Grand Prix last week. The swap sees Lawson drop to the junior team after he was promoted, ahead of Tsunoda, to replace Sergio Perez following the Mexican's exit from the team.

The Japanese racer has now been parachuted into the parent team, and it is understood that he will be given plenty of time by Marko to prove that he is the correct man to be Max Verstappen's teammate in the future. Marko was asked about how long Tsunoda may be given should he not reach the standards expected by Red Bull and his answer was straight to the point. The Austrian told Formel1.de that the 24-year-old "will finish the season."

Helmut Marko on Yuki Tsunoda

The Red Bull boss has been full of praise for the Japanese driver