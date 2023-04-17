The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is up next on the 2023 F1 calendar with round four taking place at the end of April.

So far it's been a fine season for Red Bull with them winning all of the first three races of the season, and they'll be looking to make it four out of four in Baku if they can.

Over the years since the introduction of the race, though, the team has not had it all its own way on the streets of the Azeri capital and here we're looking back at one of those exact moments.

In 2018, a race-long duel between then team-mates Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo came to a head in dramatic style, as the pair collided heading into the first corner - an incident that would end both their races there and then.

VIDEO: Ricciardo and Verstappen clash in Baku

It was a crash that led to both drivers having to apologise to the team back at their Milton Keynes factory, with both admitting responsibility and regret for what happened.

The FIA reprimanded both of them and ruled that both were at fault for the collision, with Verstappen defending hard and Ricciardo pushing to try and get past.

The pair had already banged wheels earlier on in the race as they jostled for position, and the result of this accident meant that the team came away with no points when they should have scored heavily.

Wind forward five years and there's every chance that Verstappen and current team-mate Sergio Perez will once again be fighting for victory given the strength of the RB19 compared to its 2023 competitors.

It's a track at which Perez has won before, too, so he'll feel as though he has a great chance of getting a better result than Verstappen and closing the gap once more in the championship standings.

Whatever happens, though, Red Bull will hope the two of them keep it clean out on track and avoid any repeat of what we saw half a decade ago at the same venue, especially when right now both championships seem to be the team's to lose even at this early stage.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place over the weekend of April 28 to April 30.