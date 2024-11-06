NY Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday.

Morgan led the Red Bulls in goals this season with 13, and was second on the team in assists with seven.

After only appearing in five games during the 2023 season, the Scotland international underwent hip surgery in September 2023, and was given a prognosis of 80-to-85 percent of ever playing soccer again.

The 28-year-old returned to Red Bulls in February 2024, and would go on to have a stellar season with 20 goal contributions, and ranking among the top-three in minutes played (2,420) for New York.

Morgan's impressive season, and budding partnership with star midfielder Emil Forsberg , led Red Bulls to their 15th consecutive postseason berth, during which they eliminated reigning MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew SC in Round One.

Morgan beat Minnesota United 's Robin Lod and New York City FC 's Maxi Moralez to win the award.

2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Finalists Player GP Goal Contributions Vote % Lewis Morgan 29 20 37.69% Robin Lod 32 22 23.92% Maxi Moralez 17 6 14.52%

The MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity, and as a result missed a significant portion of the 2023 season and shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2024 regular season.