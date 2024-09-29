The New York Red Bulls officially clinched their record-extending 15th-consecutive playoff berth on Saturday night, but it couldn't have felt much worse.

New York's 15th-year streak is the fourth-longest in major North American sports since the turn of the century, but there wasn't much celebrating. The Red Bulls were thrashed at home 5-1 against rival NYCFC.

"Tough game today," head coach Sandro Schwarz said after the match. "I think now it's a good point that we have the next game in four days and not to wait for seven or eight days."

Due to several Eastern Conference results tonight, the @NewYorkRedBulls have clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, becoming the first club in @MLS history to make the postseason in 15 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/WzcidIcdL1 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 29, 2024

In addition to a derby humiliation, the game had big significance for playoff seeding, as NYCFC overtook their rivals. The Red Bulls slipped to sixth in the East with three games left.

The last few months have been a struggle for the Red Bulls, mostly coinciding with an injury to star midfielder Emil Forsberg. Forsberg returned off the bench on Saturday, a silver lining. They have just two wins in 15 games since Forsberg initially got injured. He was able to play 32 minutes in his return.

"You can see in these moments, especially in our offense, that he's able with his quality to play the final pass, and he had a lot of good moments and is also much easier than to come off the 4-1 to come in after this long-term injury," Schwarz said. "But this is the quality which we need then, also, and this behavior as a leadership."

NYCFC dominance

On the other side of the rivalry, NYCFC are hoping the win kickstarts a playoff run. NYCFC, too, had struggled of late but a 5-1 derby win may just be the elixir to cure those issues.

"We're New York, and I just said to the team, play like New York and play for those fans because we've had some good times, and we've had some downs as well this year," head coach Nick Cushing said. "Tough times make top teams, and I believe that.”

NYCFC are only two points off Orlando City in fourth but, perhaps more importantly, they can avoid playing Inter Miami, Columbus Crew or FC Cincinnati in the first round. That's far from guaranteed as they're level on points with RBNY (though have the tiebreaker) and just two points ahead of Charlotte FC.

What's next?

Orlando, RBNY, NYCFC and Charlotte FC are jockeying for position with a few games left in the regular season. Separated by only four points, every moment matters for the rest of the season. Below are each club's remaining schedule

Orlando City remaining opponents

Opponent Points, place vs. Philadelphia 37, 9th at Cincinnati 56, 3rd vs. Atlanta 34, 11th

NYCFC remaining opponnents

Opponent Points, place vs. Cincinnati 56, 3rd vs. Nashville 33, 13th at Montréal 37, 10th

RBNY remaining opponents

Opponent Points, place at Toronto 36, 8th at Atlanta 34, 11th vs. Columbus 57, 2nd

Charlotte remaining opponents

Opponent Points, place vs. Chicago 30, 15th vs. Montréal 37, 10th at D.C. United 34, 12th

Will Orlando hold onto that 4th place spot and home-field advantage in the first round?