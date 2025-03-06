After a rough Matchday 1 in MLS , we made some progress towards the black with our Matchday 2 picks , going 2-1-1 to improve to 3-4-1 on the season in our soccer betting adventures.

Real Salt Lake made relatively easy work of the Seattle Sounders at home, and Los Angeles FC eventually found a goal to beat New York City FC . Lionel Messi backed out of his trip to Houston, but we still pushed there . And we might have even gone unbeaten (with another push) if we hadn't seen a late penalty in New England overturned.

Assuming every wager is 1 unit, we're still down 1.37 units on 8 wagered, or a return of investment of -17.1 percent. But we're making progress toward even money, and hope to continue doing so with our best bets for MLS Matchday 3 on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, before we get started, an honorable mention: the Columbus Crew SC -120 on the money line (Fanatics) at home against the Houston Dynamo is pretty obvious value on the hosts. But I have concerns about the rigors of a cross-country trip to LA in midweek, so it just missed the cut of my three best plays.

Here's our top MLS predictions for another busy weekend.

Atlanta Rearguard is Shaky

And the Red Bulls can exploit it

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta vs. NY Red Bulls Odds Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Atlanta United +110 NY Red Bulls +210 Draw +250 Over/Under 2.5 goals -138/+114 Odds via FanDuel

Atlanta United have been without both their starting fullbacks in their first two matches, and have been one of the MLS' leakier defenses as a result.

Their four goals conceded weren't a disaster. But it's the teams they conceded against: a CF Montreal side that parted with its top scorer from a season ago, and a Charlotte FC team that had the fewest goals scored at home of any Eastern Conference 2024 playoff qualifier.

It's also the fact that those teams have been good for those goals, creating a combined 4.4 expected goals over their two matches against Atlanta.

Enter a NY Red Bulls squad whose whole game model is about creating quick transition opportunities against ball-dominant opposition — a model that has been far more lethal with Emil Forsberg on the pitch — and there's considerable upset potential here.

While I do think the money line is a little generous to RBNY bettors, with Forsberg healthy, I see the most value on RBNY scoring two or more, even if that doesn't result in 3 points. At +154 odds and an implied 39.4 percent probability, you're backing an outcome that has occurred in 11 of 18 Atlanta home regular season matches since the start of 2024, and in six of Forsberg's nine away MLS regular season starts since his arrival to the Big Apple.

Pick: NY Red Bulls team total over 1.5 goals (+154, FanDuel)

Rapids Now Rested

And they are better than Austin

Austin vs. Colorado Odds Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Austin FC -145 Colorado Rapids +340 Draw +270 Over/Under 2.5 goals -145/+115 Odds via DraftKings

The Colorado Rapids have had an underwhelming start to league play in 2025, but that came while going toe to toe with an impressive Los Angeles FC squad over two legs in Concacaf Champions Cup play. They were eliminated by the narrowest of margins — away goals — and, after a home draw to FC Dallas on Matchday 2, have a full week to prepare for their trip to Austin.

Meanwhile, Austin FC on three points through two matches, but their win came against a Sporting Kansas City squad that could be in early contention for Wooden Spoon honors. There's nothing in their itinerary that proves they've overtaken Colorado in terms of overall quality, and if, like me, you had Colorado as a considerably better team coming into the season, that hasn't changed.

That makes the Rapids a very easy double chance wager here at +110 odds and an implied 47.6% probability. Remember, while MLS home-field advantage is strong, the average away side has taken at least a point solidly more than 50% of the time for the last several years.

Pick: Rapids or draw, double chance (+110, DraftKings)

Weary Galaxy Return Home

Can St. Louis City take advantage?

LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis Odds Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Los Angeles Galaxy -167 St. Louis City +360 Draw +360 Over/Under 3.5 goals +102/-130 Odds via BetRivers

As I wrote earlier this week , the Los Angeles Galaxy are already battered, and now face a portion of their schedule that gets tougher with the beginning of continental play.

Vanney decided to play most of his first-teamers in Leg 1 of their round-of-16 clash at Herediano and lost 1-0 anyway on Wednesday. While that's not a completely hopeless result, it did mean the Galaxy exerted a lot of effort in search of a leveler, which could take a toll as they try to recover for Sunday.

They return home to face a St. Louis CITY SC side that has yet to concede in 2025. Still, oddsmakers have installed the Galaxy as -167 money line favorites.

St. Louis is a rational bet to take at least a point here, or even all three. But the best way approach for soccer bettors in my view is backing the visitors on a +1.0 goal spread at -130 odds and an implied 56.5 percent probability.

Even if St. Louis fires blanks, for you to lose this wager, LA would have to score twice, something that looks difficult for them with all their attacking absences right now. A one-goal Galaxy win will result in a refund, and a tie or a St. Louis win cashes your ticket.

Pick: St. Louis City +1.0 goals (-130, BetRivers)