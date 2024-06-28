Highlights The NFL is under scrutiny for rule changes, financial practices, and partnerships that have sparked criticism.

Critics highlight concerns about billionaires profiting from fans and public funding, excessive advertising, and rules favoring offensive play.

The shift to streaming platforms has fragmented game broadcasts, leading to increased costs and accessibility challenges for viewers.

Fans are gutted by the "red flags" ruining the NFL. Some of these red flags have persisted since the beautiful game started.

However, some are newer changes that have made the NFL less enjoyable. As they often say, "Don't fix it if it isn't broken." Well, tell that to the NFL rule makers.

Many fans see the rules of the game as the primary issue. For others, many financial dealings have made the NFL look like a money laundering scheme.

Here are the five red flags in the NFL that no one wants to see anymore if the game is to remain enjoyable.

1 Billionaires Asking for Stadium Money

Team owners are profiting from both fans and public funding

Perhaps this is the most annoying. So many billionaires are cashing in on the NFL.

There's so much investment going on. Every wealthy person is trying to get their own piece of the cake.

What is even more unacceptable is the fact that these billionaires want fans to keep paying for the stadium while they keep ticket prices high and enjoy all the financial returns.

More recently, the Kansas City Chiefs laid out an $800 million stadium renovation proposal, but the owners intend to pay only $300 million—less than half the amount!

It's not just the Chiefs; several other team owners make extremely expensive proposals to the state, requesting they release taxpayers' money to fund their stadiums. That's only profitable for one person.

Jackson residents were not having any of it, as they blatantly refused to approve the Chiefs' requests. But, to everyone's surprise, Kansas took advantage of the situation to propose a new stadium for the Chiefs, with the state providing 70% of the funds. It's bad that billionaires are milking taxpayers; it's even worse that the state is welcoming the idea with open arms.

2 NFL/Sportsbook Partnerships

Betting used to be a no-go area for the NFL

Here's another ticking time bomb the NFL chooses to sit on. The NFL recently entered agreements with betting powerhouses like Caesars, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

It's just another money-making venture for the NFL's top guns, but these partnerships have the potential to destroy the game. Once upon a time, the NFL didn't want anything to do with Las Vegas and its gambling culture.

The NFL held Super Bowl LVIII in the center of Las Vegas, famously known as "Sin City." Of course, gamblers have been betting and cashing in on NFL games since 2003, but the NFL's endorsing and making betting official will only kill the game.

The NFL would argue that it doesn't receive a dime from betting companies. However, that won't be entirely true, as the league still benefits from advertising—and these betting companies are big on ads. MediaRadar reported that gambling companies invested approximately $508 million in television advertisements. That's almost as high as the $685 million beer companies spend on television advertising.

The NFL might not entirely take the blame for partnering with betting companies and granting them the right to use their logo. This is because the United States government legalized betting in 2018.

The NFL has tried to control gambling by suspending players found involved in betting. However, even that may not save American football in the coming years.

3 Too Many Commercials

Ads are making NFL games tiring to watch

The NFL makes a fortune from ads. Front Office Sports reports that the NFL makes an estimated 6 billion dollars from advertisements in a single season.

The NFL only wants to make more as the ads increase every season. These ads make it increasingly difficult to enjoy games.

Many fans have said they will stop watching NFL games as the ads keep popping up to ruin their watching experience. It is frustrating when you have a blood rush in anticipation for what comes next in the game, only for that feeling to be distorted by an advert. Ads are simply killjoys.

More than 100 ads run during a single NFL game. For every quarter, there are 15 to 25 ads to deal with. 25% of NFL games are commercials. When added up, the commercials last up to 60 minutes in a single game!

Some fans on Reddit no longer watch NFL games live ever. They record it and skip the ads when watching the recordings. That's how bad it has become.

Understandably, the NFL wants to generate revenue. However, football is more about passion and emotions. If fans have to spend a quarter of the game watching ads, there may be no fans to watch anymore in the future.

The NFL is one of the leagues with the highest TV rights sales. It current deal is around $10 billion per year.

4 Too Many Rules Benefit Offense

The NFL won't allow defenses to do their jobs

The NFL is ruining the game by making it more offense-oriented. Defenses these days look like trees that just stand there doing nothing. There are so many restrictions.

Over the years, the NFL has implemented several changes to the game that limit defensive play. The NFL implemented regulations to reduce contact and enhance safety for offensive players.

In 2009, the NFL significantly changed how kickoff returns were handled to prioritize player safety. Previously, defensive players were allowed to form a wedge of three or more to block for the returner.

This often led to intense collisions and increased injury risks. The rule adjustment restricted defenses from forming such wedges, aiming to make the game safer by reducing those high-impact situations on kickoffs. It was part of the league's ongoing efforts to improve player welfare and minimize injuries during games.

The NFL is unapologetic about these changes. The NFL's Competition Committee, which led the process of these changes, has stated that the changes help make the game more exciting.

However, these games now only favor quarterbacks. A team without an elite quarterback can no longer compete.

Quarterbacks now throw for more yards than ever. This has made the game less competitive and freed offensive lines to move as they like.

The lack of offense/defense balance in the game results in score lines like 35-28 every week. Fans want to see a team win based on overall performance - offense, defense, running games, and all the strategies that made the sport fun in the past.

5 No Defense in Highlights

NFL highlights do not fully capture the essence of the game

NFL highlights are used every quarter of the game to display key moments. Now, they're only about two minutes long. What's worse, they don't show defensive plays in the highlights.

It's bad enough that defenses do very little in games these days. However, not including clips of defensive plays is just utter disrespectful. It also takes away the balance of the game.

Interceptions, sacks, and crucial stops are crucial strategies to win games. Although the rules no longer favor many of these in games, they still happen. Therefore, they must feature in the highlights.

It's clear that the NFL prioritizes media appeal and what is visually appealing. It's all part of marketing the game to get more views, and more cash comes with more views.

American football is slowly dying. It has transformed into a mere reflection of its former self. After climbing the hurdle of getting the highlights of a game you missed, you only see the touchdowns, big runs and long passes. The aggression, passion, and skill of defenses are slowly fading away.

Highlights are supposed to capture the critical moments of the game. Fans want to see the turnovers, big plays, decisive tackles—basically, everything that makes the NFL what it has been over the years.

Fans find joy in witnessing this beautiful spectacle through highlights. Seeing offensive and defensive prowess gives you a complete picture of the game's intensity and competitive nature.

6 Games Behind Streaming Paywalls

The NFL is asking too much from fans by fragmenting game broadcasts among various streaming platforms

As the days go by, watching an NFL game is more difficult and expensive. The NFL fragments game broadcasts among multiple streaming platforms, which demand nearly a fortune as a subscription.

For the NFL and the streaming channels, it's a 50-50 deal. These channels want more subscribers, while the NFL wants more viewers.

Cable channels have been in charge of broadcasting. However, streaming networks are set to take over.

Hulu, Fubo, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video—the list is endless. What's more frustrating is the high prices these streaming channels charge, which make access to games extremely difficult.

With Amazon Prime Video securing exclusive rights to stream an NFL Playoff game this coming season, it will only get more competitive for these streaming channels. Fans, however, remain on the losing end of the financial drama.

