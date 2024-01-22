Highlights The Los Angeles Clippers have been dominating, with an 8-2 record in their last ten games and key contributions from their rotation players.

The Sacramento Kings are struggling, particularly in defense, and need their role players to step up if they want to remain competitive.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been on fire, going 4-0 last week, thanks to Joel Embiid's phenomenal performances and the supporting contributions of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

With the 2023-24 NBA season nearing the halfway mark, many contending teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Phoenix Suns are becoming clearer playoff contenders, demonstrating their abilities to close out high-intensity games.

On the other hand, teams like the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets are facing different realities, as some try to make a lengthy push toward a postseason berth, while others are already turning to next season for their comeback arcs.

Here are the winners and losers of week 13 of the NBA season.

Winners – Los Angeles Clippers

Last week's record: 2-0

The Clippers continue to prove they're the best team operating out of Los Angeles, improving their record to 27-14 after winning both of their games over the last week. Making things even more impressive is their hyper-efficient 8-2 run over their last ten games.

While the renowned Clippers' big three, James Harden, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard, continue to be the heart and soul of the team, their rotation players have been essential to their success. Namely, Normal Powell and Ivica Zubac make sure that the Clippers aren't too top-heavy and can contend in tight games, even when their stars are resting on the bench.

The latter, in particular, has been very impressive, averaging 12.3 points per game on 72.0 percent shooting from the field. Powell, on the other hand, is making nearly half of his shots, while shooting an absurd 45.7 percent from deep. This month alone he's averaged 50.9 percent from three, making him one of the deadliest sharpshooters in the league.

Los Angeles Clippers – January 2024 Role Player Stats Players Points Assists Rebounds FG % Norman Powell 14.4 0.8 2.6 51.0 Ivica Zubac 12.3 1.7 10.3 72.0 Terrence Mann 9.4 1.5 3.0 59.3

An often overlooked yet crucial aspect of the Clippers' resurgence is the health of their key players. With every player having been active for the majority of the season thus far, it's been evident that their ever-growing chemistry has been a boon to their consistency overall.

Losers – Sacramento Kings

Last week's record: 0-2

The Sacramento Kings require some soul-searching amid a four-game skid, in which two of the losses came last week. A critical area of struggle for the Kings has been their defense, evidenced by their weak 121.4 defensive rating over those losses.

While the Kings have been efficient offensively, with most players maintaining commendable shooting percentages, Malik Monk's performance has been an exception. In his last two games, he's averaged 11.0 points on a paltry 32.0 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep. It may just be a slump rather than a sign of things to come, but the Kings are going to need him to kick it into gear if they want to remain competitive.

Despite these challenges, it's important to recognize just how lethal Domantas Sabonis has been in January. He's been quietly averaging a triple-double in January with 19.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game in four contests.

Sacramento Kings - Season Stats vs Last 4 Games Defensive Rating Offensive Rating Net Rating Period Stats League Rank Stats League Rank Stats League Rank 2023-24 116.1 17th 116.5 14th 0.3 16th Last 4 Games 121.4 24th 114.5 17th -6.8 23rd

The Kings face a crucial phase in their season, with the trade deadline looming and playoff spots becoming harder to come by. They'll need to address their defensive shortcomings and offensive consistency from role players if they want to be taken seriously.

Winners – Philadelphia 76ers

Last week's record: 4-0

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers showed why they're one of the most feared teams in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a flawless 4-0 run since Jan. 15.

Central to the 76ers' success is Joel Embiid, whose performances over the past week have been nothing short of phenomenal. Averaging an astounding 37.8 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting, Embiid has been a tour de force on the court. His consistent and dominant displays have firmly placed him in the conversation for the MVP title, looking to win his second consecutive award.

Most Consecutive 30-Point Games in NBA History Player Team Season Games Wilt Chamberlain Warriors 1961-62 65 James Harden Rockets 2018-19 32 Wilt Chamberlain Warriors 1961-1962, 1962-1963 31 Wilt Chamberlain Warriors 1963-64 25 Joel Embiid 76ers 2023-24 20

The 76ers' triumphs are not solely reliant on Embiid's brilliance. The contributions of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris have been pivotal in supporting and complementing Embiid's efforts. Maxey, a rising star in the league, has developed a remarkable chemistry with Embiid, particularly in executing the pick-and-roll.

Harris, as the third option, has seamlessly integrated into the team's strategy, averaging 16.8 points per game on a 48.8 percent shooting rate over the last four games. His ability to stay ready and convert opportunities has been vital in maintaining the offensive flow and providing additional scoring options alongside Embiid and Maxey.

Losers – Memphis Grizzlies

Last week's record: 1-2

The Grizzlies find themselves in a challenging spot this week, concluding with a 1-2 record. Their situation has been further complicated by the announcement on Jan. 11 regarding Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder surgery. Morant's absence, following a 25-game suspension and participation in just 9 games this season, has undeniably dealt a significant blow to the team.

Despite the challenges, the Grizzlies experienced a high point this week with their victory over the Golden State Warriors. This game was marked by the exceptional performance of the league's youngest player, G.G. Jackson, who scored a career-high 23 points. Jackson's breakout game offers a silver lining amidst the team's struggles, showcasing the potential of the Grizzlies' younger talent.

Memphis Grizzlies – 2023-24 Stats With/Without Ja Morant Period Defensive Rating Offensive Rating Net Rating Record With Morant (9 Games) 114.5 110.2 -4.3 6-3 Without Morant (33 games) 106.5 113.6 -7.2 9-24

Considering the current state of the team, the Grizzlies may benefit from shifting their focus to the development of their young players. This approach would not only prepare the team for future seasons but also provide valuable experience and growth opportunities for their emerging talents.

Winners – Phoenix Suns

Last week's record: 3-0

The Suns have emerged as a standout team this week, securing a 3-0 record and extending their winning streak to five games. A key factor in the Suns' resurgence has been the health and consistent play of their Big Three in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.

Early-season injuries had initially disrupted their rhythm, but the recent stretch of games has showcased their potential. With Beal and Booker participating in all of the last 12 games and Durant in nine, the Suns have posted a strong 9-3 record, underscoring their capability as a top-tier team when fully operational.

The strength of the Suns lies in their trio of players who can individually take over a game with elite scoring. This was evident in their recent victories, where Durant exploded for 40 points against the Indiana Pacers and Booker notched an impressive 52 points against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix Suns – Stats Over Last 12 Games Players Points Assists Rebounds Field Goal % Kevin Durant 26.3 4.7 6.1 57.5 Bradley Beal 19.7 4.3 4.5 54.5 Devin Booker 27.0 6.9 4.0 50.4

Complementing the Suns' big three, Grayson Allen has been an essential component in their recent success. Over the last five games, Allen has averaged 15.8 points per game, shooting an efficient 54.3 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from deep.

Losers – Brooklyn Nets

Last week's record: 1-3

The Brooklyn Nets remain stuck in no man's land, posting a middling 1-3 record over the last week. Their struggles this season are evident, as they sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-25 record, watching their playoff contention hopes diminish by the day.

A significant factor in the Nets' struggles has been the inconsistent play of Mikal Bridges, whom the Nets acquired in the infamous Durant trade from a season ago. In the 27 games following his arrival in Brooklyn, he averaged 26.1 points.

Expectations were high for Bridges to maintain this level and potentially achieve All-Star status this season, and while he's been solid through 42 games thus far, his 45.2 percent field goal percentage is the lowest it's been since his rookie year.

Despite the overall challenges, the Nets have witnessed encouraging performances from Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton, the latter of whom continues to be a significant presence as a rim protector and scorer in the paint. Meanwhile, Thomas, receiving consistent playing time for the first time in his career, has been impressive if a little streaky, averaging 20.6 points per game.

Cam Thomas & Mikal Bridges – Year-to-Year Progression Mikal Bridges Cam Thomas Categories 2022-23 (w/ Nets) 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 Points 26.1 21.4 10.6 20.6 Assists 2.7 3.7 1.4 2.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 1.5 2.3 FG % 47.5 45.2 44.1 43.7 3PT % 37.6 35.4 38.3 35.2

The Nets find themselves in a precarious position, particularly given that they do not own their first-round pick this year. This situation adds pressure to make moves if they aim to contend for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.