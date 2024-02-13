Highlights A Reddit user known as im_THIS_guy has incorrectly predicted the winner of the Super Bowl for 16 consecutive years.

Despite the odds, im_THIS_guy finally made a winning pick in 2024 with the Chiefs as the winner.

The likelihood of incorrectly predicting 16 consecutive 50/50 Super Bowl results is lower than the odds of being struck by lightning.

Whether you were rooting for the underdog story of Mr. Irrelevant and the San Francisco 49ers or the media saga that is Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, making Super Bowl predictions is common practice among passionate football fans and casual viewers alike.

One Reddit user, known as im_THIS_guy on the social media platform, has a rather impressive history when it comes to these predictions—but for all the wrong reasons: For not one, not two, not three… but 16 straight years, im_THIS_guy has incorrectly picked the winner of the NFL’s greatest spectacle.

im_THIS_guy's Recent Super Bowl Picks Year Pick Winner 2021 Chiefs Buccaneers 2022 Bengals Rams 2023 Eagles Chiefs 2024 Chiefs Chiefs

While Super Bowl 58 would have marked 17 consecutive incorrect predictions, im_THIS_guy defied all odds to make a winning pick in 2024.

While im_THIS_guy didn't begin documenting his picks on Reddit until Super Bowl 55 (Chiefs-Buccaneers), it's hard to believe someone would openly admit to a 13-year losing streak without at least some credibility.

Odds of such a long losing streak are minuscule

A person is more likely to be struck by lightning than get 16 straight 50/50 predictions wrong

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

This Reddit post was the last thing Chiefs fans wanted to see prior to kickoff, but a coincidental curse means little to nothing with Patrick Mahomes under center. You might be wondering who in their right mind would pick against arguably the greatest player of this generation? Well, considering the Chiefs received over 70% of public bets on this game, it’s safe to say the majority of people would have the same question.

While a Super Bowl MVP is a nice consolation, Mahomes was the primary driving factor in ending this prediction drought. The Chiefs’ gunslinger finished Super Bowl 58 with 333 yards through the air, a pair of TDs, and 66 rushing yards en route to his third championship.

Granted, im_THIS_guy’s prediction certainly benefited from the 49ers’ overtime rules debacle. If there’s anything we’ve learned about Mahomes over the last few years, it’s that you never give him the ball with a chance for a game-winning drive. Fortunately for the Reddit user’s prediction, Kyle Shanahan wasn’t on the same page.

There have been countless curses and triumphs in sports, but this was an incredibly rare feat of the likes we may never witness again. Obviously, there are odds and implied probability present in every Super Bowl matchup, but pretend as if the winner of the game was a 50/50 split like that of a coin toss. You would have a 0.001526% chance of either correctly or incorrectly predicting 16 consecutive results.

This means any given person is nearly five times more likely to be struck by lightning than to correctly or incorrectly predict a 50/50 result 16 straight times, based on the National Weather Service’s estimation of a 1 in 15,300 chance of being struck.

Super Bowl 59 odds have already been posted, with the 49ers projected as the favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy in 2025. While we enter the offseason, there’s one key question to ponder: Who is im_THIS_guy picking next?

Source: Reddit

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.