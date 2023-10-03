Highlights European players have been dominating the NBA in recent years, with the last five MVP awards and two recent Finals MVPs all going to European players.

In recent years, the NBA has witnessed a seismic shift in talent, with European players not just making their mark but dominating the league. Stars such as Nikola Jokić from Serbia, Luka Dončić from Slovenia, and Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece have become household names, earning MVP titles and leading their teams to championships. This influx of European talent is reshaping the NBA landscape, challenging the traditional American domination in the sport.

In the history of the NBA, the Most Valuable Player and Finals MVP trophies have predominantly been claimed by American athletes. However, the last half-decade has seen a dramatic shift in this narrative. The last five MVP awards have all gone to European players, a feat that is nothing short of revolutionary. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid - who holds dual citizenship with France and Cameroon - have collectively dominated the MVP scene, each winning multiple titles. To put this into perspective, in the 60 years prior, only one European player had ever won the MVP award.

The Finals MVP landscape has also been altered by European influence. The 2023 and 2021 Finals MVPs were both European players, adding to a list that, for the past 50 years, included only two other Europeans: Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker. This surge of European talent in the NBA is not just a trend; it's a transformative movement that's redefining the league's talent. Here are the top European talents to ever grace an NBA court.

10 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, hailing from France, is about to embark on his rookie season in the NBA, and the expectations couldn't be higher. Touted as the best NBA prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama carries the weight of immense expectations on his young shoulders. As he prepares to make his debut, the basketball world watches with bated breath to see if he will become the next great European player.

9 Domantas Sabonis

Following in the footsteps of his father, Arvydas Sabonis, Lithuanian forward Domantas Sabonis has carved out his own niche in the NBA. Known for his rebounding and playmaking skills, Sabonis has become an All-Star and key player for the Sacramento Kings.

8 Rudy Gobert

Known as the 'Stifle Tower,' Frenchman Rudy Gobert has made a name for himself as one of the NBA's premier defenders. With multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards to his name, Gobert has become synonymous with elite rim protection.

7 Arvydas Sabonis

Lithuanian center Arvydas Sabonis was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. Though he joined the NBA later in his career, his exceptional passing and shooting skills made him one of the most unique big men in league history.

6 Tony Parker

French point guard Tony Parker was a cornerstone of the San Antonio Spurs' dynasty, winning four NBA championships and earning Finals MVP honors in 2007. His speed, court vision, and scoring ability helped prove that European guards could excel in the NBA.

5 Pau and Marc Gasol

The Gasol brothers, Pau and Marc, from Spain, have both had illustrious careers. Pau is a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Marc won a title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Their versatility and basketball IQ have made them two of the most respected big men in the league.

4 Luka Dončić

Slovenian sensation Luka Dončić is already a star in the NBA, but his ceiling is astronomically high. At just 24 years old, he's won Rookie of the Year, is a four-time All-Star and has led his team to the Western Conference Finals, where he averaged over 30 points per game. With such an impressive resume, Dončić has the potential to become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

3 Nikola Jokić

Serbian center Nikola Jokić has redefined the center position with his exceptional passing and scoring abilities. A two-time MVP, and recent champion and Finals MVP, Jokic's versatility makes him one of the most unique and dominant players in the league.

Nikola Jokić - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 24.5 Assists 9.8 Rebounds 11.8 Field goal % 63.2 3-point field goal % 38.3

2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Known as the 'Greek Freak,' Giannis Antetokounmpo has become an NBA sensation. With two MVP awards and an NBA championship under his belt, Giannis's athleticism and versatility have made him one of the league's most unstoppable forces.

1 Dirk Nowitzki

German forward Dirk Nowitzki is perhaps the most iconic European player to ever grace the NBA. A one-team man with the Dallas Mavericks, Nowitzki revolutionized the power forward position with his shooting range and famous fadeaway shot, he won an MVP award in 2007 and an NBA championship and Finals MVP in 2011.

