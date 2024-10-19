Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claims Gabriel’s actions after William Saliba fouled Evanilson and prevented a goal scoring opportunity didn’t help matters before referee Rob Jones opted to send the defender off against Bournemouth.

Arsenal suffered a bitter defeat at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday night as two second half goals from the hosts ended the Gunners’ unbeaten run this season. Mikel Arteta’s side remain third in the Premier League standings with three games still to be played on Sunday.

Redknapp highlights Gabriel error prior to Saliba red card

Saliba was given his marching orders in the first half

Following Saturday’s result on the south coast, former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Redknapp pointed out Gabriel’s actions in the build up to Saliba’s red card, and told Sky Sports it made them look guilty:

“There's absolutely no doubt if he had no put his arms on him, he [William Saliba] would have got there first. He is one of the quickest players, one of the quickest defenders. He would have at least had enough pace to get help. “Your natural inclination is to panic, grab him and he's thinking 'what have I done?' Then Gabriel went to the referee and there's a few guilty signs. It's definitely a foul. Ben White you could argue, can he get back in time, but my guess is no. It was definitely denying a goalscoring opportunity.”

Saliba was caught out of position when Evanilson was able to get in behind the Arsenal defence. The pair collided, and the referee initially gave Saliba a yellow card, but that was upgraded to red following VAR intervention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saliba has started all eight of Arsenal’s Premier League games this season

In the second half, with Arsenal down to 10, Bournemouth were able to open the scoring through Ryan Christie. With 10 minutes left to play, the hosts were then awarded a penalty following a defensive mix up from the Gunners, and Justin Kluivert was able to convert to make it 2-0.

Saliba will now serve a one-game suspension, which means he will be absent for their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool next weekend. He will, however, be available for selection in the Champions League midweek when Arsena face Bologna.

