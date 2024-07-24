Highlights Tom Brady raises the historical significance of the 2000 NFL Draft, overshadowing the lack of other Hall of Famers.

Re-drafting the 2000 class inserts two undrafted players into the new group of first-round selections.

Brian Urlacher is only player from 2000 class already enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Can a draft be historic with just two Hall of Famers?

In the case of the 2000 NFL Draft, the answer is yes. A resounding yes, in fact.

That's what happens when one of the Hall of Famers is the greatest football player of all time.

While quarterback Tom Brady might not be in the Hall of Fame yet — that's coming in 2028 — he almost single-handedly brings up the level of what would otherwise be a very average draft that only featured one other NFL Most Valuable Player in running back Shaun Alexander, who was selected No. 19 overall by the Seattle Seahawks.

With perfect hindsight in 2024 — none of the players from the 2000 draft are active — here's a re-draft of the 2000 NFL Draft that kicks off with the greatest player of all time going to arguably the very worst franchise of all time ... then things really go off the rails.

Every draft has its share of regrets, and we get to right some wrongs with this one.

Related Worst Pick From Each of the Last 10 NFL Drafts Every year there are countless players who don't live up to expectations, but here are the 10 worst picks from each of the last 10 drafts.

1 Cleveland Browns: Tom Brady, QB, Michigan

Brady in the 2000 draft: New England Patriots, No. 199 overall (sixth round)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State

In 2000, the Cleveland Browns selected one of the biggest busts of all time at No. 1 overall, with Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown, who couldn't stay healthy and was out of the NFL after six seasons.

Our new pick begs the question:

Would Brady's football fate have been even somewhat the same had he been taken by Cleveland? Much of Brady's legend — and motivation — stems from being such a low pick. Could he have found that fire somewhere else?

2 Washington Redskins: Brian Urlacher, LB, New Mexico

Urlacher in 2000 draft: Chicago Bears, No. 9 Overall (first round)

Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: LaVar Arrington, LB, Penn State

Back in 2000, Washington took Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington at No. 2 overall, so even in this alternate universe, they get a linebacker.

Through their first four seasons, Arrington and Urlacher were looked at as equals — both had been named NFL All-Pro twice and Urlacher had four Pro Bowls to three for Arrington.

Urlacher went on to be one of the greatest linebackers of all time, while Arrington never played another full season and was out of the league after seven seasons.

3 Washington Redskins: Shaun Alexander, RB, Alabama

Alexander in 2000 draft: Seattle Seahawks, No. 19 overall (first round)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Chris Samuels, OT, Alabama

Washington actually took Alabama offensive tackle Chris Samuels, who went on to become a really good player, but Alexander was one of the best players in the NFL for almost a decade, including earning NFL Most Valuable Player honors in 2005.

Washington really could've knocked two picks out of the park, with Urlacher and Alexander as the respective second and third overall picks.

4 Cincinnati Bengals: John Abraham, DE, South Carolina

Abraham in 2000 draft: New York Jets, No. 14 overall (first round)

Original Pick: Peter Warrick, WR, Florida State

The Cincinnati Bengals made a miserable pick, with wide receiver Peter Warrick, who seemed like he would be unstoppable in the NFL after he dominated at Florida State, but he doesn't even get selected in the first round of our re-draft.

With John Abraham, the Bengals now get a player with at least 9.5 sacks in 10 out of 15 NFL seasons and the dominant defensive player they were missing for most of the Marvin Lewis era.

5 Baltimore Ravens: Jamal Lewis, RB, Tennessee

Lewis in 2000 draft: Baltimore Ravens, No. 6 overall (first round)

USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Jamal Lewis

The Baltimore Ravens still end up with Jamal Lewis, the wrecking ball running back who helped lead them to a Super Bowl win as a rookie and remains the youngest player to play in and win a Super Bowl.

Lewis also gave the Ravens a season for the ages in 2003, when he rushed for 2,006 yards and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

6 Philadelphia Eagles: Chris Samuels, OT, Alabama

Samuels in 2000 draft: Washington, No. 3 overall (first round)

Original Pick: Corey Simon, DT, Florida State

The Philadelphia Eagles actually drafted Florida State defensive tackle Corey Simon in this spot, who had his best season as a rookie and was really only serviceable for five seasons. In our re-draft they luck out and get Samuels, who was one of the NFL's best offensive tackles for a decade and a six-time Pro Bowler.

It also gives Samuels the chance to play for a contender and gets his best years alongside a star quarterback in Donovan McNabb and a star wide receiver in Terrell Owens.

7 Arizona Cardinals: Shaun Ellis, DE, Tennessee

Ellis in 2000 NFL draft: New York Jets, No. 12 overall (first round)

© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Thomas Jones, RB, Virginia

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Thomas Jones at No. 7 overall in 2000 and he would eventually reel off five consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, but they were with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

In the re-draft the Cardinals get a star defensive end in Shaun Ellis and we avoid the ridiculousness of the New York Jets drafting two defensive ends in the first round... which actually happened.

8 Pittsburgh Steelers: Chad Clifton, OT, Tennessee

Clifton in 2000 draft: Green Bay Packers, No. 44 overall (second round)

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Plaxico Burress, WR, Michigan State

The Pittsburgh Steelers actually drafted Michigan State wide receiver Plaxico Burress in this spot in the 2000 draft — a talented player who was a cancer in the locker room and came with a boatload of off-field issues wherever he played.

Clifton was a dominant offensive tackle who made two Pro Bowls and helped the Packers win a Super Bowl. Would have been a perfect fit in Pittsburgh, and in either scenario, he's blocking for a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

9 Chicago Bears: Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila, DE, San Diego State

Gbaja-Biamila in 2000 draft: Green Bay Packers, No. 149 overall (fifth round)

© Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Brian Urlacher, LB, New Mexico

In our re-draft, the Chicago Bears don't get a chance to take Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher but still end up with a very, very good defensive player in KGB, who played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers.

KGB was one of the NFL's dominant defensive ends for the majority of his career and finished with 74.5 sacks in nine seasons. Take into account that he only played 7 games each and had 2.0 sacks total in his first and last seasons and those numbers look even better.

10 Baltimore Ravens: Plaxico Burress, WR, Michigan State

Burress in 2000 draft: Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 8 overall (first round)

Original Pick: Travis Taylor, WR, Florida

The Baltimore Ravens drafted another wide receiver in 2000 with Florida's Travis Taylor, who was a really good WR3 for most of his career but not worth this high of a pick.

Burress was a high risk, high reward player wherever he went in the NFL but getting him around guys like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed may have kept him more in check.

Or maybe we just are what we are and Burress would have been a locker room problem on any team he played on.

11 New York Giants: Shaun O’Hara, OL, Rutgers

O'Hara in 2000 draft: Undrafted

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Ron Rayne, RB, Wisconsin

The New York Giants drafted Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne here and watched him struggle with his weight and never realize his potential. In our re-draft, the Giants get a player who would eventually become one of their greatest offensive linemen in franchise history.

In our re-draft, O'Hara doesn't have to make the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and just goes right to the Giants, where he was a two-time NFL All-Pro, three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

12 New York Jets: Adewale Ogunleye, DE, Indiana

Ogunleye in 2000 draft: Undrafted

© Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Shaun Ellis, DE, Tennessee

The New York Jets decided to take back-to-back defensive ends in the 2000 draft with Shaun Ellis and John Abraham, but in our re-draft they still get a defensive end in Ogunleye, who went undrafted despite being a three-time All-Big Ten selection. Ogunleye was a stud defensive end for Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears for a good chunk of his career.

13 New York Jets: Shane Lechler, P, Texas A&M

Lechler in 2000 draft: Oakland Raiders, No.142 overall (fifth round)

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: John Abraham, DE, South Carolina

The New York Jets drafted John Abraham in this spot in the actual 2000 draft, but even in our re-draft this might be too low for Lechler, who is widely considered one of the two greatest punters in NFL history alongside Hall of Famer Ray Guy.

Lechler played 18 seasons and ended his career as the NFL's career leader in punting average and was named to the NFL All-Decade Teams for the 2000s and 2010s and to the 100th Anniversary Team. What a player.

14 Green Bay Packers: Julian Peterson, LB, Michigan State

Peterson in 2000 draft: San Francisco 49ers, No. 16 overall (first round)

© Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Bubba Franks, TE, Miami

The Green Bay Packers drafted a wildly average tight end in 2000 when they took Miami's Bubba Franks.

In our re-draft the Packers get a massive upgrade with Peterson, who was a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time NFL All-Pro and one of the NFL's best linebackers for the first decade of his career.

15 Denver Broncos: Deltha O’Neal, CB, California

O'Neal in 2000 draft: Denver Broncos, No. 15 overall (first round)

Original Pick: Deltha O'Neal

O'Neal was such an incredible athlete that Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan flirted with playing him on both sides of the ball — O'Neal had nine interceptions in his second NFL season and also returned kicks and punts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: There has been at least one quarterback taken in the first round in every draft over the last 25 years, but only four times just one quarterback has been taken — 2000 (Chad Pennington, No. 18, New York Jets), 2001 (Michael Vick, No. 1, Atlanta Falcons), 2013 (EJ Manuel, No. 16, Buffalo Bills) and 2022 (Kenny Pickett, No. 20, Pittsburgh Steelers).

O'Neal truly was one of the great, forgotten players of the 2000s.

16 San Francisco 49ers: Keith Bulluck, LB, Syracuse

Bulluck in 2000 draft: Tennessee Titans, No. 30 overall (first round)

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Original Pick: Julian Peterson, LB, Michigan State

The San Francisco 49ers trade out one great linebacker for another in our re-draft — they actually drafted Julian Peterson in 2000 but Bulluck is probably just as good.

Bulluck went above and beyond his duties as a normal, fear-striking NFL linebacker — he also had 21 career interceptions and was a three-time NFL All-Pro.

17 Oakland Raiders: Sebastian Janikowski, K, Florida State

Janikowski in 2000 draft: Oakland Raiders, No. 17 overall (first round)

© Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

A rare kicker taken in the first round

Sebastian Janikowski was a once-in-a-generation talent as a kicker, but he was also a once-in-a-generation problem off the field, including a time when he was caught with the GHB (roofies).

Speaking strictly on football matters for the purpose of this article, the Oakland Raiders continually made him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, due to the kicking power he had.

18 New York Jets: LaVar Arrington, LB, Penn State

Arrington in 2000 draft: Washington Redskins, No. 2 overall (first round)

Original Pick: Chad Pennington, QB, Marshall

Only one quarterback was taken in the first round in 2000, and that was Chad Pennington to the New York Jets with this pick. Pennington didn't become a starter until his third season.

Also ... LaVar Arrington would have looked ridiculously good in a Jets uniform. He would have been a perfect fit for the first four seasons of his career, when Arrington was one of the NFL's very best linebackers.

19 Seattle Seahawks: Thomas Jones, RB, Virginia

Jones in 2000 draft: Arizona Cardinals, No. 7 overall (first round)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Original Pick: Shaun Alexander, RB, Alabama

Our re-draft still gets the Seattle Seahawks a running back — just not 2005 NFL MVP Shaun Alexander.

Who can say if Jones wouldn't have been just as good in a Mike Holmgren-directed offense?

20 Detroit Lions: Marvel Smith, OT, Arizona State

Smith in 2000 draft: Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 38 overall (second round)

Original Pick: Stockar McDougle, OT, Oklahoma

The Detroit Lions still drafted an offensive tackle in 2000 with Oklahoma's Stockar McDougle, but he didn't become a full-time starter until his fourth season.

Smith was arguably the Steelers' best offensive lineman for almost a decade and won two Super Bowls, so re-drafting him to the Lions seems pretty cruel.