Highlights Victor Wembanyama excels, solidifying as a future star and showcasing a bright career ahead.

Brandon Miller thrives as Charlotte's potential franchise player, proving doubters wrong.

Ausar Thompson emerges as a valuable defensive prospect for rebuilding Trail Blazers in a redraft.

The 2023 NBA Draft was one of the most talented classes in recent memory. With a clear-cut first-overall pick and plenty of supporting players, franchises got their cornerstones, and rebuilds were completed.

But with the benefit of hindsight, some teams would have made different moves. Maybe they draft for fit, or maybe they add a better player period. Some players who got drafted near the top are hardly getting any playing time, so replacing them with a better option just makes sense.

As the 2024 NBA Draft cycle starts, GIVEMESPORT took a look back at least year's top picks and wondered if the NBA would do things differently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Victor Wembanyama leads the 2023 Draft Class with a value over replacement player (VORP) of 2.4. Cason Wallace, in second place, has a VORP of 0.6

1 San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (original pick: Victor Wembanyama)

Victor Wembanyama was the undisputed number one pick one year ago and all he’s done since then is prove people right. The San Antonio Spurs are not winning many games, but the blueprint is set for a very bright future.

Victor Wembanyama’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 20.6 RPG 10.2 APG 3.3 eFG% 51.5% Box +/- 3.7 VORP 2.2

If you were to do a redraft spanning the entire history of the league, there are very few players you’d consider over Wembanyama. He’s that transcendent of a talent. The scary part? This is very likely the worst he’ll be during his career. We’re just at the tip of the iceberg.

2 Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller (original pick: Brandon Miller)

Brandon Miller came into the 2023 NBA Draft with several red flags. Throughout the season, he’s done well to convert doubters into believers and has become the focal point of the Charlotte Hornets' rebuild.

Brandon Miller’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 16.5 RPG 4.0 APG 2.4 eFG% 52.1% Box +/- -3.0 VORP -0.4

With shades of Paul George and other elite small forwards, Miller’s been making his case as Charlotte’s franchise player of the future. Originally that was LaMelo Ball, but Miller is difficult to ignore. If you’re Charlotte, that sounds like a good problem to have considering the lack of structure and talent that’s plagued the team for years.

3 Portland Trail Blazers

Ausar Thompson (original pick: Scoot Henderson)

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the draft seven months ago with a “draft the best player” mindset, which is why their choice of Scoot Henderson made perfect sense. With the growth of Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe as elite offensive options, it only makes sense for the Blazers to pivot to a more defense-oriented option.

Ausar Thompson’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 8.7 RPG 6.4 APG 1.9 eFG% 51.3% Box +/- -2.2 VORP -0.1

Ausar Thompson has emerged as one of the most unique defensive prospects in recent memory. He has functional and explosive athleticism that you simply can’t teach. Pairing him with Simons and Sharpe would serve the Blazers well as they move past the Damian Lillard era in Portland.

4 Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson (original pick: Amen Thompson)

The Houston Rockets, while currently out of the Play-In Tournament, have surprised people with how competitive they’ve been, even against elite teams. They have a good thing going at the present along with a future that’s coming. Amen Thompson is clearly part of that.

Amen Thompson’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 7.9 RPG 5.7 APG 2.4 eFG% 51.8% Box +/- 1.0 VORP 0.6

He hasn’t played heavy minutes over some veteran pieces of the Rockets, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be important for their future. Ime Udoka and Fred VanVleet are great mentors as he learns how to utilize his special athletic gifts to substantial winning basketball that will help Houston’s planned relaunch to playoff contention.

5 Detroit Pistons

Bilal Coulibaly (original pick: Ausar Thompson)

Losing out on the Thompson twins in this redraft is painful, but the Detroit Pistons still have options to pair with Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Bilal Coulibaly is their next best bet for that role.

Bilal Coulibaly’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 8.2 RRG 4.0 APG 1.7 eFG% 51.6% Box +/- -4.3 VORP -0.9

Coulibaly’s defense was highlighted during the pre-draft process and he’s shown plenty of promise on that end of the court this season. He wouldn’t address Detroit’s myriad of problems in this redraft, but acquiring him would be a step in the right direction.

6 Orlando Magic

Dereck Lively II (original pick: Anthony Black)

The Orlando Magic originally drafted Anthony Black, which wasn’t exactly bad, but it wasn’t a phenomenal pickup either. There are other guards they could choose in this redraft, but going big might fit their emerging identity better.

Dereck Lively II’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 8.9 RPG 7.5 APG 1.2 eFG% 74.3% Box +/- 0.1 VORP 0.5

Orlando’s growing reputation as a team filled with size makes Dereck Lively II the perfect pick. He’d pair well with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, providing rim protection and a rim-running option that provides space for the scoring forwards. Embracing bully-ball is imperative and Lively would definitely help.

7 Washington Wizards

Scoot Henderson (original pick: Bilal Coulibaly)

Scoot dropping from #3 to #7 isn’t proof that he’s a bust or a disappointment. Fit matters when it comes to these drafts and it just turns out most of the teams above the Washington Wizards have point guards that already fit their circumstances.

Scoot Henderson’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 12.9 RPG 3.0 APG 4.7 eFG% 42.7% Box +/- -6.4 VORP -1.3

It would be unfortunate for Henderson to end up in a Wizards program that doesn’t have a clear direction, but at the very least, he’d be free to make mistakes that are necessary for his growth as a player. In this redraft, he’s the best player available and Washington would be foolish not to pick him up. Providing him that runway might allow Scoot to fly to the heights that many still expect him to reach.

8 Indiana Pacers

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (original pick: Jarace Walker)

Jarace Walker has had flashes of brilliance, but he hasn’t performed well enough to be considered heavy minutes for the playoff-seeking Indiana Pacers. In this redraft, they need someone who can contribute right away.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 12.9 RPG 3.9 APG 2.6 eFG% 53.9% Box +/- -2.3 VORP -0.1

Doubters may say he’s a product of Heat Culture, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown he has the skill and polish to be a winning contributor. He has a polished offensive game that isn’t expected out of a rookie and Indiana would be lucky to have a talent like him besides Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

9 Utah Jazz

Keyonte George (original pick: Taylor Hendricks)

The Utah Jazz struck gold drafting Keyonte George 16th overall, and in our redraft, he ends up on the exact same team, just picked much earlier.

Keyonte George’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 11.7 RPG 2.8 APG 4.4 eFG% 48.6% Box +/- -3.5 VORP -0.5

Finding a quality rookie point guard at this spot is difficult. George has proven throughout this season he has what it takes to be Utah’s lead guard of the future. He provides the Jazz with an additional piece beside Lauri Markkanen as they continue the upward trend of their rebuild.

10 Oklahoma City Thunder

Brandin Podziemski (original pick: Cason Wallace)

In an ideal world, the Oklahoma City Thunder would have preferred to pick Dereck Lively II at this spot. This isn’t an ideal world; this is a redraft where Lively was already picked up by the Magic. With a lack of centers in this field, the Thunder need to pursue the player who can best contribute to their winning goals.

Brandin Podziemski’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 9.8 RPG 5.8 APG 3.9 eFG% 52.9% Box +/- -0.2 VORP -1.3

Brandin Podziemski is that player. Originally drafted in the second round, Podziemski emerged as a player whose rebounding, defense, and motor can be used for championship aspirants. Given the Thunder’s standing as a top two team in the West, Podziemski fits their present goals and even their future outlook as a team.

11 Orlando Magic

GG Jackson II (original pick: Jett Howard)

At this part of a draft, you often find teams opting for the best player available rather than fit. The Magic are lucky because they can pick someone up who hits two birds with one stone.

GG Jackson IIi’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 11.2 RPG 3.5 APG 0.7 eFG% 53.9% Box +/- -1.5 VORP 0.1

GG Jackson II surprised a lot of people as he’s stepped up for the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies these past two months. He clearly has talent and he also has the size that can fit Orlando’s identity as a big team.

12 Dallas Mavericks

Toumani Camara (original pick: Derek Lively II)

Losing out on Lively hurts in this redraft because there are no longer any other centers in this draft they could pair with Luka Doncic. They’ll have to compromise one way or another, so choosing a defensive-minded wing would be a good balance.

Toumani Camara’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 7.1 RPG 4.8 APG 1.1 eFG% 49.4% Box +/- -3.9 VORP -0.6

Toumani Camara’s emerged as a serviceable NBA wing. Originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns, Camara’s value lies in his upside as a defender. Pairing him with Doncic and Kyrie Irving would be best for his development and the Mavericks’ playoff hopes.

13 Toronto Raptors

Cason Wallace (original pick: Gradey Dick)

Currently in the process of rebuilding around Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors need a guard to add more options to their backcourt. Original pick Gradey Pick would be an okay choice, but for the purposes of this redraft, going with another option might be a worthwhile gamble.

Cason Wallace’s Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 6.8 RPG 2.2 APG 1.3 eFG% 62.2% Box +/- -0.1 VORP 0.6

Cason Wallace doesn’t get much run with the playoff-contending Oklahoma City Thunder, so ending up with the Raptors in a redraft would give him more room for growth and playing time. The Raptors don’t have an established guard of the future and Wallace has the talent to challenge Immanuel Quickley for that title.

14 New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins (original pick: Jordan Hawkins)

The New Orleans Pelicans just need supplementary pieces around their current roster. At this point, if it ain’t broke, why fix it? They originally drafted Jordan Hawkins and for this redraft, they’ll go with the same option.

Jordan Hawkins’ Rookie Season So Far Category Stat PPG 9.3 RPG 2.6 APG 1.2 eFG% 51.3% Box +/- -2.5 VORP -0.1

The Pelicans have been characterized by their activity and length and Hawkins’ size would fit in well with the guard rotation of New Orleans. His three-point shooting is a need for a team with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram; he’ll fit right in for the present and the future.