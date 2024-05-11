Highlights Callum Hudson-Odoi almost haunted Chelsea, but thanks to Reece James, the Blues secured a thrilling 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi has found success at Nottingham Forest, proving his worth with eight goals this season.

Had he scored the winner, it would have been an embarrassing transfer moment for Boehly who was all too happy to sell the Englishman last summer.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly nearly faced an embarrassing moment after former Blues man Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a sweetly taken curled effort, but the American chief had skipper Reece James to thank for his brilliant assist for Nicolas Jackson’s eventual winner.

Mykhailo Mudryk opened the scoring early on for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, but his strike was quickly cancelled out a mere eight minutes later thanks to Willy Boly’s easily headed effort past a sprawled-out Djordje Petrovic.

In a change of fortunes, Hudson-Odoi gave Nottingham Forest the lead in the 74th minute but a brace of goals from Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and Jackson – a typical blunderer of chances – saw the visiting side run out 3–2 victors.

Throughout, Forest were proving to be a stern test for Pochettino and his European-chasing outfit and with the Argentine’s job hanging in the balance at current, Hudson-Odoi who almost delivered the hammer blow. It was, however, James who came to his rescue.

Hudson-Odoi's Goal Almost Haunts Boehly and Co

Played 126 games for the west Londoners before being sold

Hudson-Odoi signed for Nottingham Forest on a three-year deal in the summer of 2023 – with Boehly more than happy to let him go – after failing to worm his way into Chelsea’s first-team plans. While plying his trade in west London, he may have impressed as a youngster – but the step-up to senior football at Chelsea proved too difficult for the 23-year-old.

A switch to the City Ground has given the London-born star the chance to reinvent himself following a hodgepodge stint in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen. This season alone, he’s managed to record eight goals and a further two assists across all competitions – which is, interestingly, his best-ever return of a season in senior football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hudson-Odoi has now scored three goals in his last two outings for Nottingham Forest.

Much like former Manchester United man Anthony Elanga, he’s been given a lease of life. In his cameo against his former club, he proved a constant thorn in Chelsea’s defensive structure, giving both Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto a difficult afternoon on their right-hand side.

For his goal, his quality – which perhaps was missing at Stamford Bridge – almost came back to haunt his former employers. Cutting in from the left flank at speed, the three-cap England international curled his effort perfectly past Petrovic.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 23/24 Premier League Stats Appearances 19(9) Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.4 Pass success rate (%) 85.3% Key passes per game 1.3 Overall rating 6.78

In what could have been the goal to secure Premier League safety for Nuno Espirito Santo and his side, the composure and poise to place it so expertly was a glimmer of what Hudson-Odoi is able to produce.

Even though Boehly’s blushes were spared by James’ late introduction, the American billionaire – and his members of staff – may be regretting letting their former winger go for such a paltry fee, especially given how expensively assembled their underperforming squad is.

James Was Boehly’s Saviour

Labelled as ‘frightening’ by journalist

Watch out Premier League – James is back. The Englishman’s injury woes are no secret; though, after the Cobham graduate was named the club’s captain in the summer, many were hoping that 2023/24 would be a campaign when one of the best right-backs in the English top tier would be readily available week-on-week.

James impressed in his 11-minute cameo, after replacing Conor Gallagher in the 79th minute, keeping the visitors assured defensively, while posing a threat in an attacking sense. The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella likened the 24-year-old to a 'caged animal' being released for the first time in a while.

“Reece James has come onto the pitch like an animal that has been caged for five months. Frightening.”

Upon his introduction, Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down. Once the game had finished, they were 3-2 ahead. Coincidence? Sharply after he graced the turf once again, he demanded the ball from Malo Gusto.

James went on to let off a warning shot – which was denied by the upright – and the away contingent were in full voice for the perennially injured James. In the 82nd minute, he found himself in acres of space on the right. Delivering his trademark cross that has inflicted plenty of damage over the years, Jackson duly converted.

And while many may thank the attacking output of Sterling and co, James’ influence cannot be ignored, especially for their third and final goal of the league contest. His introduction simply changed the complexion of the game, much to the delight of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Altogether, the former Wigan Athletic gem was on the pitch for 18 minutes – but that short, yet extremely sweet, cameo could be all Gareth Southgate and his entourage need to be tempted to include him in England’s 26-man squad for this summer’s rendition of the European Championships.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 11/05/2024.