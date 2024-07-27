Highlights Chelsea's Reece James has claimed the racist chant from Enzo Fernandez and his Argentina teammates could disrupt team unity.

Wesley Fofana called out the racism online ahead of pre-season.

Fernandez had issued a public apology for the chant but the fallout has continued.

Chelsea skipper Reece James has admitted that the racism row, which Enzo Fernandez is at the front and centre of, could cause a “problem” within the Stamford Bridge dressing room, per MailOnline, especially after teammate Wesley Fofana called the video out for its ‘unhibited racism’.

While on international duty with Argentina, after their 2024 Copa America victory against Colombia, Fernandez and his compatriots caused controversy by singing a derogatory song towards a number of France players, who they beat in the 2022 World Cup final.

As mentioned, once-capped France international and Fernandez's club colleague, Fofana, hit out at the midfielder after the live stream emerged online, sharing the footage himself to raise awareness, accompanied by the caption ‘Football in 2024: unhibited racism’.

Fernandez Chant Could Cause Dressing Room ‘Problem’

‘There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people’

Pre-season fixtures are now entirely underway and Premier League sides are gearing up ahead of the new season, but a dark cloud hovers above the Stamford Bridge outfit after the recent unrest caused by Fernandez. Asked whether the ongoing racism row could affect the spirit in the dressing room, the right-back, speaking to ESPN, per MailOnline, said:

“Of course. There’s always the factor where it doesn’t sit right with people when there could be a problem. But until the day comes when everyone’s together and in a room together, I don’t know, but I hope things can be resolved smoothly, and we can move forward with the season.” “I spoke to him a bit, but it was hard because we were in different time zones,” he said. “Just a general chat really. His views on what ­happened and him ­trying to explain his ­situation and how things happened.

Suggesting that it remains a ‘difficult situation’ for all involved, the injury-struck defender exclaimed that there is no room for racism in the world of football. He said: “It’s a really difficult situation. There’s no room for racism or ­discrimination in football. I think he quickly put his hand up and acknowledged he’d done wrong and apologised to his teammates, the club and the rest of the people that were offended. I think that was probably the best he could have done in that situation.”

Fernandez Releases Apology Statement

‘I am truly sorry’

Given that a number of people were discussing the incident online, that the French FA have launched an official complaint and that Chelsea have opened their own personal investigation, the 23-year-old was somewhat forced to speak out.

As a result, in the wake of the uproar, Fernandez took to social media and issued a statement apologising for his actions. He revealed how sorry he was for what he and his fellow countrymen chanted in the video. Claiming that he was just caught up in the ‘euphoria’ of winning a trophy for his country, the midfielder revealed that it doesn’t reflect his beliefs.

"I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations. The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words. I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry."

The former Benfica man is set to link up with his Chelsea teammates for the first time since the widespread commotion in the coming week as they continue their pre-season tour of the United States. Chief Enzo Maresca has insisted he doesn't think the 23-year-old will face any problems when arriving in the States thanks to his apology.