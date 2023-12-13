Highlights Reece James' latest injury setback is a major problem for Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino.

James struggles to stay injury-free and his absence hampers Pochettino's reliance on him as captain.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the England international, and journalist Dean Jones has provided his verdict on their potential pursuit.

Chelsea defender Reece James has endured a host of injury troubles over the last few years, and his latest setback is a major problem for Mauricio Pochettino. Journalist Dean Jones has now discussed with GIVEMESPORT how the club are feeling about the situation while also considering Real Madrid's interest.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in world football when fit, but his major issue is staying injury-free. The former Wigan Athletic loanee struggles to put a run of games together, meaning Pochettino can't rely on his captain every single week.

His latest setback could keep him out for a few months, and the west London club will be thinking about what more can they do to have James available for the whole campaign. More importantly, it must be an incredibly frustrating situation for James himself, especially with Euro 2024 just around the corner.

Against Everton in Chelsea's most recent fixture, James was named in the starting line-up at Goodison Park. However, during the first half, Levi Colwill was seen getting ready with pundits covering the game questioning whether Pochettino was making a tactical change after a disappointing start. A few minutes later, James' number was seen on the fourth official's board, with the English right-back looking devastated as he walked off the pitch.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now reported that James could be ruled out until February or March next year - yet another blow for the Chelsea defender and Pochettino. James is set to see a specialist to discover the full extent of the injury, which is said to be a hamstring problem.

Reece James' hamstring injuries Season Date Games missed 23/24 December 11th 0 (latest injury) 23/24 August 13th 9 22/23 April 25th 7 22/23 March 1st 1 21/22 April 21st 2 21/22 December 27th 11 20/21 December 24th 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt

It's an incredibly tricky situation for Chelsea at the moment as there is little they can do to prevent James' injuries from reoccurring. Thankfully for the Blues, they secured the signature of Malo Gusto earlier this year, giving them another option at right-back. However, James is an influential figure at Stamford Bridge, not just for his ability on the pitch but also off it. The England international is the current captain of the west London club, but it's rare that we see him donning the armband due to his regular fitness problems.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that Chelsea will be 'rattled' at the moment because James is one of their own and is one of the few players that have a real relationship with the fans. The journalist adds that he is a player that Spanish giants Real Madrid have been seriously looking at, but you'd imagine Carlo Ancelotti's side won't want to be spending a hefty fee on him due to his current injury problems. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Chelsea will be rattled really by this moment, because he's one of their own. He's one of the few players in that team that's got a relationship with the fan base. He's one of the few players that's got experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and to have enough games behind him to trust him. He's a player that Real Madrid have been seriously looking at. Even they'll be looking at it now thinking, we can't be spending big money on this guy because he just doesn't spend enough time on the pitch."

Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea

The Blues are going through a tricky period as a team and currently find themselves sitting in 12th place in the Premier League table after their recent defeat to Everton. Chelsea are without the distraction of European football, so Pochettino should be having his side competing towards the top of the table, considering the amount of money they've spent.

Despite their shocking performances this season, Football Insider have claimed that Todd Boehly is not set to rush into sacking Pochettino but pressure is growing on the Argentine manager. However, the report suggests that the club understand that Pochettino is part of a 'long-term project', so he might need a little more time to turn things around.

Chelsea have focused their recruitment around signing young, up-and-coming players with high potential, so they are bound to need a while to settle in, especially with many coming from other countries.