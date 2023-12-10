Highlights Reece James has had a difficult season with injuries, missing several games due to a hamstring issue and suspension.

Unfortunately, James has picked up another injury, possibly to his hamstring, in Chelsea's game against Everton.

This setback could jeopardize James' chances of making it to Euro 2024 and adds to the competition for the right-back position in the England squad.

Reece James was forced off injured after just 27 minutes during Chelsea's match against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues captain has endured a difficult season so far, spending time on the sidelines due to a previous hamstring issue, which saw him miss seven of the first eight league games. He then picked up two yellow cards in the defeat at Newcastle United, causing him to be suspended for the 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

James suffers hamstring injury vs Everton

As a result, James had featured in just seven Premier League matches going into this weekend, but was handed the start against Everton. However, his time at Goodison Park was cut short before he even got to the half-hour mark.

It wasn't initially clear what the issue was as he walked off the pitch but early reports suggest it looks to be a hamstring injury. Considering his past fitness record, it makes sense for Chelsea to be precautious over any fear of a tweak. Even so, it will come as a bitter blow to the club, their fans and James himself to see the defender unable to complete yet another game.

Up to this point in the season, he is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in any competition. This is far from ideal for the man who was named as club captain in the summer. Though it's no shock as he missed 25 games last season and 20 across the previous campaign (as per 90min).

As recently as November, James was speaking about how he was finally starting to feel back to his best again. Sadly, it sounds as though he may have spoken too soon when talking to the club media team. His full quotes were:

"There are times you feel things, but all you want to do is play. Then you push and realise something has happened. My body gave me a warning, but I didn’t listen. I’m more aware now when something is screaming, slow down a bit. "I haven’t felt this good in a long time. I definitely feel my strength and fitness building up again. Recently, I’ve been able to play consistently. I haven’t been able to play 90 minutes yet, but I’m training and playing hard, and pushing the limits every day to get back to my best level. "I’m happy to be helping the team again as well. After almost three months out, it takes a while to build back up and find your form again. Some people think as soon as you come back you should instantly be at the level you left at, but it doesn’t work like that. "You have to move slow and steady. That’s what I have been doing. I’m slowly progressing."

James at risk of losing England spot ahead of Euro 2024

With so much competition at right-back for England as well, the 24-year-old may risk losing his place in Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 next summer if he can't keep himself fit. It remains to be seen just how long this latest setback will keep him out for.

Still, after talking about trying to listen to his body more in those quotes above, perhaps James has saved himself from any major damage by being so precautious and coming off early against Everton. Only time will tell.