Highlights Chelsea's unbeaten run comes to an end as they are outclassed by Newcastle United in a 4-1 defeat at St James' Park.

Reece James' moment of madness led to a red card. He will now serve a one-match ban, leaving Chelsea without their captain for their next match against Brighton.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, while Newcastle are seven points better off in 6th.

Chelsea's unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they were outclassed by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at St James' Park. The Blues went into the match high in confidence after a 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a morale-boosting 4-4 draw against Manchester City.

They would have fancied their chances of getting a result at St James' Park but they didn't get the start they would have hoped for as Alexander Isak broke the deadlock after just 13 minutes. Chelsea battled back and restored parity 10 minutes later through Raheem Sterling's exquisite free-kick.

It was Newcastle that would pick up all three points, though, as they ran away with it in the final 30 minutes of the match. Jamaal Lascelles gave his side the lead once more on the hour-mark, with Joelinton scoring Newcastle's third almost immediately after the restart as he profited from an awful mistake from Tiago Silva.

Things went from bad to worse with 17 minutes remaining as Reece James was sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game. Newcastle would go on to win the game 4-1, with Anthony Gordon notching the goal of the game in the 83rd minute.

Reece James sent off for moment of madness in Newcastle vs Chelsea

James, Chelsea's captain, was shown his marching orders for a moment of madness in the second half. The English man got himself in the book 10 minutes into the second half when he kicked the ball away after Newcastle were awarded a free-kick.

Just under 20 minutes later, with Chelsea trailing 3-1, James tried to knock the ball past Gordon. With Gordon set to get to the ball first, James needlessly dragged his opponent down and the referee for the match, Simon Hooper, quickly issued James his second yellow card. Watch the moment below...

You can argue that Gordon went down easily but, regardless, that is just very silly from James given he was already on a booking. His reaction after being sent off said it all - he didn't even argue and quickly gave the armband to Silva before making his way off the pitch.

James will now serve a one-match ban, meaning he will be unavailable for Chelsea's next match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday November 3.

What next for Chelsea and Newcastle

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League at the time of writing, but they are likely to fall back into the bottom half by the time all of this weekend's matches are completed. The Blues will be looking to get back on track when they host Brighton in their next match.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have moved into 6th in England's top tier and are three points behind Tottenham Hotspur in 4th. The Magpies are back in action in midweek when they travel to Paris Saint-Germain for a huge Champions League clash. Eddie Howe's side could be eliminated from the competition should they fall to defeat at the Parc des Princes. They host Manchester United in the Premier League a few days later.