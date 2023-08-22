Chelsea defender Reece James has struggled with injuries over the last few seasons, and journalist Paul Brown has now discussed his latest setback, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The England international is undoubtedly one of the best wing backs in world football, but staying fit is a major issue.

Chelsea news – Reece James

Despite being just 23 years old, James has missed 83 games for Chelsea through injury, according to Transfermarkt.

The big worry for the Blues is that James has picked up yet another hamstring problem, the same muscle that’s forced him to watch from the stands on five separate occasions.

The former Wigan Athletic loanee has only played 148 times for the west London club, which highlights how long the defender has spent on the sideline in a Chelsea shirt.

James’ latest setback sees him out of action for a few weeks, according to Mauricio Pochettino, and although it’s only a small injury, it’s becoming a bit of a concern how often the Redbridge-born right-back is sitting on the treatment table.

Luckily for Mauricio Pochettino, Malo Gusto has linked up with the Chelsea first-team this summer and can slot in and replace James, who is earning £250k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, whilst he’s out injured.

Last season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek were forced to play in an unfamiliar wing-back role due to James’ regular absence.

James was named as Chelsea’s captain ahead of the current campaign, and Pochettino will be hoping he can have most of his influence on the pitch rather than off it.

Now, journalist Brown has provided his verdict on the Chelsea wing-back after yet another injury.

What has Brown said about Chelsea and James?

Brown has suggested that James’ injuries are becoming a bit of a concern for Chelsea.

The journalist adds that when James and Ben Chilwell are fit, Chelsea have one of the best wing-back pairings in world football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It is a concern, yeah. It’s a massive blow. James is a huge part of the Chelsea team. When he and Ben Chilwell are both fit, they are a completely different outfit.

“I think the two of them together are a pretty dynamic and dynamite partnership when it comes to wing-backs.

“There are few teams really in world football that can boast that kind of talent on both sides of the pitch.”

Reece James Chelsea Stats Appearances 148 Goals 11 Assists 20 All stats as per Transfermarkt

What’s next for Chelsea?

Thankfully, the addition of Gusto means Chelsea won’t have to act in the transfer market to find a replacement for James, but they could still be active in other areas.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Chelsea to make another exciting signing before the window slams shut in September.

Jones has named Brennan Johnson, Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki, and Bradley Barcola as just a few young talents who could arrive through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, so it could be a busy end to the transfer window for the Premier League side.