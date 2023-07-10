Reece James has emerged as one of the Premier League's brightest young talents in recent years with his menacing play from right-back for Chelsea.

The product of Chelsea's youth system has become one of the most recognisable faces in the English top flight and he's getting paid handsomely for it. Not only in club football is James making a name for himself, but also on the international stage with England having played a part in the Three Lions' route to the Euro 2020 final in 2021, only to lose out to Italy on penalties.

But despite this, just how much is James worth? How much is his Premier League salary bringing into his bank? And what's the defender's market value?

This article has been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with stats and figures provided by Capology, Transfermarkt, Allsoccer and Surprisesports, as we break down exactly where the value of the man himself comes from, as well as some general information about the Chelsea right-back.

Net Worth

Reece James's current net worth is £7 million, which equates to around $10 million. A staggering amount when you consider he's only at the start of his career.

This total will increase in the coming years as James progresses in his career at Chelsea, a club who are notorious for handing out lucrative contracts.

His major sources of income which have helped towards his massive earnings are his salary at Chelsea alongside sponsorship and endorsement deals.

James is a Nike-sponsored footballer. He is using the Nike Mercurial Vapor 14 Elite as part of their deal this season.

Alongside all this, James is one of the most recognisable faces in the English top flight, which means brands are fighting over the chance to get him involved with them.

Salary

James is currently the 14th highest-paid footballer in the Premier League, earning himself £250,000 per week on his current Chelsea contract.

This works out to around £13 million per year, a steady amount for the footballer to spend on clothes, cars, family and friends.

The right-back currently has six years left on this deal which expires in June 2028, meaning he has a gross pay of £78 million still to earn.

James simply has no reason to leave Chelsea anytime soon, especially with the megabucks he is currently earning at Stamford Bridge. A future Chelsea captain? We think so.

It pays to be one of England's brightest talents and the Chelsea academy graduate has been rewarded by his boyhood club with this lovely little contract.

Achievements

The England international has won six trophies so far in his career and already has some of the biggest trophies European football has to offer in the cabinet.

Club Trophies Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2020/2021 Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup 2021/2022 Chelsea UEFA Super Cup 2021/2022 Chelsea U18s English Youth League 2017/2018 Chelsea U18s English Youth League 2016/2017 England U19 European Championship 2017

James has enjoyed success at every level of English football and is a true testament to the types of talent academies can produce in the United Kingdom.

The England international will no doubt be adding to this ever-growing collection of trophies in the near future, especially with the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Market Value

His current market value comes in at £56 million. This has slightly dipped from a career-high market value of £60 million back in 2022.

This seems quite low considering the right-backs talent and the fact he is one of England's biggest prospects, however, injuries and lack of game time have plagued James recently.

This value will likely chop and change as the years pass by, especially when you consider that James is still very much in the prime of his career.

Nevertheless, his lengthy contract at Chelsea suggests that he'll be staying in London for the foreseeable so it's unclear what kind of bid would be able to prize him away from the Blues.

Career stats

Reece James during West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

With a massive contract and huge net worth, it's clear that James is doing something right on the pitch and his career stats fully back that theory up.

James has racked up an impressive 10,456 minutes for Chelsea in the English top flight, no easy feat for a player at his age.

The full-back has made 147 appearances for the pride of London during this time in all competitions, which includes tournaments like the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

During his time in the first team, James has managed to bag himself an impressive 11 goals, however, it's his 20 first-team assists that are his most attractive attribute.

It's these very stats that have made James one of the biggest footballers in the Premier League right now and his star continues to grow with every game he plays.

Business Ventures and Investments

Reece James is the director of REEJAM Limited, a private limited company. A clothing brand situated in Greater London.

James has highlighted his love for fashion in many Instagram posts and has clearly taken his passion one step further by setting up a company revolving around clothing.

It's unclear how the defender's clothing company is performing in terms of sales and revenue, however, James himself will likely get much time to spend on it with his busy Chelsea schedule.

Aside from this, James has other investments that are hidden and managed by his father Nigel, who is a football coach, something that will likely be bringing him in a lot of cash.

Charitable Activities

James likes to get himself involved with charity work, something that has become a common theme among footballers in the modern day and age.

Whether it's personal projects or programmes associated with Chelsea, James makes sure to get his charity work in across the lengthy season.

His most notable work came alongside Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount in helping underprivileged schoolchildren get the school meals they need and deserved.

Hopefully, this sets the precedent for more footballers to do the same in the future, with James being one of the most recognisable players in England.

Early Life and Education

Reece James attended Isleworth and Syon Schools until 2014 before he was completely sure that his career path involved being a professional footballer.

James grew up in Redbridge, Ilford, United Kingdom and was born on December 8, 1999. This is where he attended the schools mentioned above before moving to Chelsea's academy.

James' dad is a successful football coach, so the right back was introduced to the game early on in his life and his father's passion clearly translated to his son.

He was picked up by Chelsea Academy at the age of six and played in various positions on the pitch throughout his youth career at the club.

The full-back has represented England at the under-17, under-19, under-20, and under-21 levels and continues to represent his country today in the senior squad.

Who is Reece James dating?

Reece James' latest news has it that he is presently dating Mia McClenaghan, a law student who has been studying in London.

James and McClenaghan keep their relationship extremely private, so there isn't too much information on them out there right now.

However, it is believed that they met back in 2020 and have been seeing each other ever since. The student is often spotted at Stamford Bridge watching James play.

Car Collection

James has a flashy range of top vehicles in his garage and he doesn't mind showing them off en route to Chelsea's Cobham training ground.

Being a professional footballer usually means that you own some pretty glamorous cars and James' Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q5 and Mercedes Benz S-Class all but prove this.

The Chelsea defender will likely add to this collection as time goes on, especially with his endless budget of cash to splash on whatever luxury car he likes.

Social Media

Playing for Chelsea and England whilst being one of the country's brightest young talents means James has plenty of attention and followers on social media.

And every fan and pundit knows the role social media plays in the modern game and it's a vital tool for young footballers to raise their profile even further than the pitch.

Platform Followers Twitter 1.4 million Instagram 2.8 million Facebook 1.7 million

That gives James a combined total of 5.9 million followers on social media, an astonishing amount when you consider that he hasn't even hit the prime years of his career yet.