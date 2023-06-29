Arsenal fans are on an understandable high at the present moment, but Reece James has shut them down with a simple reply to a fan's question.

With Kai Havertz having already moved from Chelsea and a fee agreed for Declan Rice, the club's supporters are in great spirits.

Jurrien Timber of Ajax is also reported to be close to a move to North London, per the Daily Mail.

The Gunners fell short in their title challenge suring the 2022-23 campaign, but are making the most of their Champions League status.

The club are also taking advantage of the slightly less strict Financial Fair Play rules they are bound by.

Perhaps feeling nothing is impossible, one Arsenal fan may have got ahead of himself.

How did Reece James shut down an Arsenal fan

Twitter fans do not always come out on the right when replied to by famous figures.

Reece James has confirmed on Twitter that he would not even consider following Havertz to Arsenal.

Reece James stands with his hands on his hips during a Premier League fixture for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge amidst a dissapointing season.

This comes as a response to Twitter user, @_ambehi, who posed the question to his audience: 'Reece James to Arsenal, who says no?'

The English full-back gave a brutal and hilarious three-word response to quickly put the question to bed.

A simple: 'I say no.'

The Chelsea ace clearly was not impressed with the query and felt the need to send his response.

It is unlikely that it was ever a consideration on either side, but now there is no doubt.

Some Chelsea fans even appreciate the response with some other players jumping ship.

Will Arsenal make any more signings?

The signing of Timber is a clever one as he can play a similar role to Ben White, both right-back and centre-back.

A versatile option can never be a bad thing, and Timber brings some welcome technical ability to the back-line.

With first-team players Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey potentially moving on to pastures new, more reinforcements may be required with a gruelling Premier League and Champions League campaign on the horizon.

While James is not going to be making the move any time soon, Arsenal look set with their defensive options once TImber is confirmed.

Midfield could become the final priority as Moises Caicedo of Brighton was reported to be a target alongside Rice.

James will now embark on a new beginning as the Mauricio Pochettino era begins at Stamford Bridge.

He will be hoping to put his injury woes behind him and help make up the difference between the two clubs.