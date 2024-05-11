Highlights Reece James has now hinted he may feature for Chelsea on Saturday evening.

James has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino confirmed James could be fit to play against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea defender Reece James posted on social media on Saturday morning, dropping the biggest hint possible that he could be featuring for the west London club in the evening, confirming to fans that he will see them at 5:30 pm.

James has spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table, which has undoubtedly had a major impact on the performances of the Blues. The England international is one of Mauricio Pochettino's key players as well as someone who has regularly captained the club.

He could be in the squad on Saturday

Posting on X on Saturday morning, James has hinted that he could be involved in the squad for Chelsea, who face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The former Wigan Athletic loanee confessed to supporters that he would see them at 5:30 pm, and with Pochettino confirming earlier this week that James could be fit enough to feature, you'd imagine his place in the squad is cemented.

The club have also dropped a hint that James will be available after replying to James' social media post with a picture of the English right-back, including a caption that suggests he might be captain at The City Ground.

Pochettino will be delighted to see James return after being missing for such a large part of the campaign, but the 24-year-old himself will be even more pleased. With Euro 2024 just around the corner, the England international will be desperate to prove his fitness to Gareth Southgate ahead of the international tournament.

With just a handful of games remaining in the campaign, it's a race against time for James, but there's no doubt Southgate would love to see the right-back involved. When fit, the Chelsea academy graduate is one of the best right-backs in world football, but staying off the treatment table has been difficult for him over the last few years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has missed 39 games for Chelsea this season, while also missing 25 last term, and 20 the campaign before.

Pochettino Might Not Risk Starting James

The Chelsea boss has another option

With James out injured for the majority of the current season, Pochettino has been forced to find other solutions. Malo Gusto picked up a recent injury - he's been Chelsea's right-back this campaign - and the Argentinian manager has utilised both Alfie Gilchrist and Trevoh Chalobah on the right-hand side of defence.

Gusto returned to the Chelsea squad against West Ham United in their previous fixture and came off the bench in the last few minutes. The French right-back could now be fit enough to start, so Pochettino might not consider throwing James in at the deep end. With Euro 2024 coming next month, James needs to be managed correctly over the next few games.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt