Reece James has released a statement following his latest injury set-back and it appears as though things may be worse than they initially appeared. The Chelsea skipper is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, but his career has been blighted with injuries and they've really denied him the chance of reaching his full potential.

He was limited to just 11 games throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign and didn't make his season debut this time around until late October. After just four appearances, though, James has been struck down with another hamstring injury and while his manager, Enzo Maresca, initially implied it wasn't serious, a new message from the full-back on social media has hinted at otherwise.

Reece James' Statement

He posted a message to fans on Instagram

With his current hamstring injury the latest in a long series of set-backs, James is no stranger to dealing with struggles and he took to social media to share a message with his fans. Via his Instagram story, he thanked the individuals who have supported him and sent kind messages in the wake of his injury. He also offered an update on how he was doing, revealing he had another challenge ahead of him, but he was determined to eventually come out on top. He then wished all a happy festive season.

"This message is to the people that understand & have respect for what I'm going through... I appreciate you so much, your support and kind messages go further than you could ever imagine. "And just to touch on me... I'm doing okay, been better and also been worse. Another challenge ahead accepted. Eventually I'll come out on top. Against all odds."

It's James' choice of phrase and the fact he said he would 'eventually' come out on top that implies his new hamstring injury might be worse than his manager initially believed and he might be out for a prolonged period of time. As things stand, he's out indefinitely, but the club will be hoping to get their skipper back before the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

James is one of the most injury prone players of all-time and has missed 103 matches due to his inability to stay healthy since the 2020/21 campaign. When he can get on the pitch, there's no doubt he is one of the best right-backs in football today and here's to hoping he can eventually figure things out.

