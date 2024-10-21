Reece James finally returned to the starting lineup for Chelsea during the Blues' Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday evening. The match marked the first time the defender had started a football game in almost a year. Having picked up a serious hamstring injury early in the 2023/24 season, he had surgery to fix the issue in December.

The full-back missed months of action as a result, but returned in May shortly before the campaign wrapped up. He appeared just twice before getting sent off in the penultimate game of the season. That marked his last appearance until Sunday's match with Liverpool where James finally returned to the starting lineup for the Blues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reece James has played just 84 minutes of football since December 2023

Enzo Maresca's men fell to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool, but put up a spirited performance against Arne Slot's table-topping Reds. James himself lasted just over 50 minutes before he was replaced, but he managed to make an impression on Chelsea fans. They've have plenty to say about their captain on social media.

Reece James Vs Liverpool

The full-back looked good

Despite going nearly a full year without starting a single football game, James showed little sign of rust early on and actually settled into the contest quite nicely. He stood up well to the test of Liverpool's forwards and managed to record a tackle and an interception before he was subbed off early in the second half.

James may have struggled in the final third, failing to connect with any of his six crosses, but he more than held his own on the defensive end of the pitch. The Chelsea captain is huge for the club and there's no denying how much better the team can be when they have their skipper available for selection.

He may have been subbed off less than an hour into the contest, but he still managed to impress Chelsea fans and they've been quick to sing his praises on social media.

What Chelsea Fans are Saying About Reece James

They are impressed

There's been plenty of turnover within the Chelsea squad in recent years. The Blues have brought an army of talent to Stamford Bridge since Todd Boehly took charge of the club. After a couple of rough years, they've started to turn things around under Maresca and they look to be heading in the right direction. Despite this, they've not really had their club captain available until now. With his return to the team, James adds a new dynamic to the side and the Blues fans were impressed with his showing at Anfield.

Many Chelsea fans took to social media to sing his praises for how he looked on the pitch. A couple of fans jumped onto X (Twitter) and highlighted how he wasn't showing any signs of rust, despite his lengthy absence, with one posting:

"Reece James’ ability to come back after so many games back and still look very good is incredible, same with Lavia too tbh. No signs of rustiness whatsoever. God willing they put some matches together and gain momentum, it’ll be scary."

Another Chelsea fan also praised his lack of rust, saying: "You’d of never known Reece James and Romeo Lavia were fresh back from injury today… proper ballers."

Another supporter commented on his impact in the side and said: "I couldn't be happier with Reece James' return to full fitness! He was oozing class every time he had the ball — It's crazy how he goes out injured for a while and returns like he never left. I cannot wait to see more of him as the season progresses. He's been greatly missed!"

A couple of fans praised James for putting in a real leader-like performance with one saying: "That was a Captain performance from Reece James after being out for such a long time. Glad to have you back," while another posted: "Really felt the absence of Reece James when he was subbed off. My Captain."

Whether or not James will be able to remain fit and healthy remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure. Chelsea stand a much better chance of succeeding this season if he does. If he does suffer another setback, it won't be long before he becomes one of the most injured players in modern football history.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore & Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/10/2024