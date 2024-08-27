Key Takeaways Rookie Reed Sheppard impressed in the NBA Summer League, showcasing versatility and elite skills.

Sheppard is expected to have an immediate role off the bench for the Houston Rockets, possibly influencing key trades.

Sheppard's emergence could impact the future roles of core players like Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet.

The Houston Rockets missed out on postseason play in the 2023-24 season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 41-41 record. They battled down the stretch with the Golden State Warriors for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot, but a season-ending knee and ankle injury to Alperen Sengün limited Houston's ceiling. However, one could argue this outcome was better for the Rockets because it ensured them a 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick. Their selection ended up being third-overall pick Reed Sheppard , a 6-foot-2-inch guard out of the University of Kentucky.

Sheppard projects to play a major role off the bench in Houston to begin his NBA career. If he impresses as he did in the NBA2K25 Las Vegas Summer League, the Rockets might need to explore elevating his role and clearing a runway to reach his full potential. This could mean trading some of their key NBA-ready core players.

Sheppard's Summer League Dominance

The Rockets' rookie looked like a seasoned veteran in Las Vegas

Sheppard proved he was ready to transition his game to the NBA court right from the start of the summer league. The rookie point guard stuffed the stat sheet in his first contest with 23 points (9-17 FG), five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks against the Los Angeles Lakers . It did not take long for Sheppard's NBA peers to realize how much talent he possessed at just 20 years of age.

Atlanta Hawks star point guard, Trae Young , commented on the rookie's impressive performance after he recorded 22 points, six boards, and seven assists against the Washington Wizards .

Sheppard continued to shine throughout his four games in Las Vegas, operating the pick-and-roll with patience and showing poise beyond his years. He can play off the ball as well, coming off screens for catch-and-shoot opportunities or cutting to the rim.

Reed Sheppard 2024 Summer League Stats PPG 20.0 APG 5.3 RPG 4.8 FG% 50.0 SPG 2.8 BPG 1.3

A senior writer at The Athletic, Sam Vecenie, had high praise for Sheppard, who entered the draft as the best shooter in his class.

"Sheppard is everything the NBA is looking for in terms of passing, playmaking, and elite shooting." - Sam Vecenie

The Summer League was just a preview of what Sheppard can provide in his first season. Head Coach Ime Udoka places a premium on the ability to space the floor with three-point shooting off drive-and-kicks. Sheppard demonstrated both of these skills at Kentucky and took it to the next level in Las Vegas.

Houston is hoping he adjusts quickly to the NBA to give the franchise both immediate production and star hope for the future.

Sheppard Will Have an Immediate Role

The rookie will likely be a lead guard off the bench to start his career in Houston

Sheppard finds himself in a unique position. While Fred VanVleet , Jalen Green , Dillon Brooks , Jabari Smith Jr. , and Sengün will likely start, the rookie could force his way into a larger role if he impresses as a backup guard.

Sheppard, Amen Thompson , Tari Eason , and Cam Whitmore , will come off the bench. Houston's bench is filled with young, athletic talent ready to step forward. Sheppard and Whitmore already showed great chemistry during the Summer League, as they connected on many highlight plays and led Houston in the scoring department.

Thompson and Sheppard specifically pair well together as a backcourt. Thompson brings size at 6-7 inches, lockdown defense, and major athleticism. Sheppard is a sneaky athlete. He led the draft combine with a 42-inch vertical leap, but he is still an undersized guard at 6-2. Where Thompson lacks shooting and ball-handling, Sheppard more than makes up for those deficiencies. Both players complement each other well because they cover up one another's weaknesses.

Reed Sheppard University of Kentucky Stats PPG 12.5 APG 4.5 RPG 4.1 FG% 53.6% 3PT% 52.1%

Houston ranked 23rd in the association, shooting 35.2 percent from beyond the arc last season. Sheppard projects to boost those numbers quickly. While VanVleet is a deadly three-point marksman, Green has shot inefficiently from deep in his first three seasons. Udoka could insert Sheppard for Green in specific situations if the Rockets need a triple.

Who is the Go-To Guy in Houston?

Could Sheppard overtake Sengün or Green in the future?

After Sengün had a promising sophomore 2022-23 campaign, he cemented himself as a young star who impacted the game in many different areas last season. The 16th overall pick in the 2021 draft posted career highs of 21.1 points, 9.3 boards, 5.0 dimes, and 1.2 steals per contest and finished third in Most Improved Player voting. However, on March 10, he suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and sprained his ankle against the Sacramento Kings . Sengün was arguably Hosuton's best player before these injuries ended his campaign early.

In contrast, Green had a slow start to his 2023-24 campaign. He struggled with efficiency and did not produce many peripheral stats, but this all changed when Sengün went down. Green reached another level, giving the Rockets high hopes for his 2024-25 season.

Jalen Green 2023-24 Season Stats vs Post- Sengün Injury Category 2023-24 Post- Sengün Injury PPG 19.6 23.9 RPG 5.2 6.3 APG 3.5 4.2 3PT% 33.2 37.4 FG% 42.3 45.0

Green's strong finish helps keep his spot in Houston, but he has to show more consistency because if Sheppard impresses, the Rockets could look to prioritize the rookie. VanVleet is under contract for this season but has a team option for $44 million in the 2025-26 campaign. If he does not produce close to the value of his contract and Sheppard plays well, Houston can save money and be excited about their future if they make Sheppard the starting point guard after next season.

It will be tough for Sheppard to outshine Sengün or Green at the beginning of his rookie campaign due to minutes and lower usage. However, if the Rockets look to prioritize him over VanVleet as the season progresses, the 20-year-old will have a runway to show the front office why he is a franchise player to lead Houston back to the playoffs.