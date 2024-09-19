In a surprising revelation, former FIFA referee Carlos Chandia has admitted to favouring Lionel Messi during the 2007 Copa America semi-final in exchange for the Argentine star’s match-worn jersey. Chandia revealed that he chose not to issue Messi a yellow card for a handball in midfield, which would have suspended him from the final against Brazil. Instead, Messi was allowed to play in the tournament's finale in Venezuela, but at the cost of his shirt.

During the semifinal clash, Argentina comfortably defeated Mexico 3-0, with goals from Gabriel Heinze, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Messi himself. Chandia’s decision ensured Messi’s place in the final, a key moment that has only come to light two months after Messi lifted his second Copa America trophy with Argentina.

The decision, however, did not help La Albiceleste in their efforts of triumph, who were chasing their first major trophy in 14 years. Instead, they were defeated in the final by a Brazil team led by tournament top-scorer Robinho. Despite the loss, Messi was awarded the tournament’s Best Young Player honour.

Referee Reveals Bizarre Agreement With Messi

The referee wanted a piece of Messi memorabilia

During an appearance on the ESPN FShow, Chandia said: "Out of nowhere, Messi lifts a ball and touches it with his hand, but in the middle of the pitch. There was no goal-scoring chance for the Mexican team or anything like that. So, I told him: 'This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey,' and I didn't show him the yellow card.

"There were two-and-a-half minutes left, and the score was 3-0. Showing him a yellow card would would have taken away his chance of playing in the Copa America final."

Chandia also claims that the decision led him to not being selected to oversee the Copa America final, but Messi stayed 'true' to his word and gave him his jersey after the contest, reports the Mirror.

He added: "He gave me the shirt in the dressing room afterwards. In fact, he wanted to take it off on the pitch and I told him: 'No, no, no, no; take it to the dressing room'. And he came to the dressing room with the jersey and left it there for me."

Messi's International Career

The 2007 defeat is now long in the memory

The 2007 defeat to Brazil was yet another bump on Argentina's long and winding road of near misses. But 17 years later, that loss seems like a mere footnote in Messi’s glittering, trophy-laden career. Now 37, Messi has cemented his status as the greatest of all time, with 109 goals and 58 assists in 187 national team appearances - leading La Albiceleste in all three categories.

Under the former Barcelona star's leadership, Argentina has been ushered into a golden era, as the South American nation has claimed two Copa America titles, a Finalissima, and the crowning glory of the 2022 World Cup since those humble beginnings in the mid-2000s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi is the only player to score in World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Of course, this is without even touching on Messi’s personal and club achievements. The Argentine legend has claimed a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, while amassing a treasure trove of silverware during his time in Catalonia, where he helped Barcelona establish unrivalled dominance both domestically and across Europe