Referee analyst Christina Unkel has cast her verdict on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Arsenal’s 1-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday. She suggested that the decision made by Michael Oliver was a ‘referee error’.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, was shown the first red card of his senior career in the 43rd minute after the promising youngster – in order to stop Wolves breaking dangerously on the back of an Arsenal corner – cynically brought down Matt Doherty on the edge of the host’s box.

Wolves were brandished a red card of their own with 20 minutes of regulation play left on the clock after Joao Gomes was shown a second yellow. Ricardo Calafiori scored four minutes later as the Gunners ran out victors at Molineux.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis-Skelly’s red card was the fourth of Arsenal’s in the Premier League this season – the most of any team in the top division.

Referee Michael Oliver instantly reached into his back pocket to issue the promising left-back – who is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football – a red card. He will now miss games against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Once quizzed, those in the VAR room at Stockley Park upheld Oliver’s decision and Lewis-Skelly exited the field of play two minutes shy of half-time. Albeit contemptuous, controversy remains over the fact that Lewis-Skelly’s challenge was made far just outside of the home side's 18-yard box.

Not only did former Premier League Keith Hackett criticise the decision, but CBS Sports’ rules analyst Unkel discussed the much-maligned decision in the post-match debrief and suggested that a yellow card would suffice.

“It was checked by the VAR and confirmed for not a clear and obvious error for the issue. However, the preferred decision here would be a yellow card for either being reckless or stopping a promising attack,” she said.

“When you take a look at the play and you take a look at the implications, the only thing that would raise it to a serious foul play in this context is whether or not there are actual studs to the Achilles or to the ankle or to the back of the heel. However, after a review of several different angles, it’s clear that Myles basically made contact with just the boot on top of the foot in of itself.”

Does it rise to the levels of serious foul play? The preferred decision would be the answer is no. If you wanted to keep it within the misconduct of a reckless play, that would be the preferred decision. Unfortunately, in my opinion, there was a referee error on the field, and there was also a referee error in the VAR booth for not recommending this be overturned for a yellow card instead.

In the aftermath of picking up three points on the road, Mikel Arteta furiously responded to Oliver’s controversial decision by saying: “It is clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming, but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don’t think my words are going to help.”