Highlights A referee at a FIFA Club World Cup match used his microphone to announce an on-field decision to the crowd, improving clarity for fans.

Fans are often left perplexed by the lack of clarity when VAR is involved, so this new communication method could enhance the in-ground experience.

If successful, this approach could be implemented in the Premier League and across Europe in the future.

There is so much focus in the world of football right now on how officiating stands could improve. Well, recent footage capturing a referee revealing his on-field decision to fans at a FIFA Club World Cup match could be the way forward.

Across the globe, there seems to be a real friction between match officials and everyone else, from fans to players to managers. In the Premier League, for instance, Mikel Arteta has clashed with the PGMOL fiercely this season but was found not guilty of misconduct charges levelled at him by the Football Association.

And while the Arsenal man was proven to have done nothing wrong, his anger in general well represents the frustration there is in the game towards referees, exacerbated by the inconsistencies of VAR. In England, Howard Webb has defended the technology, suggesting it is here to stay and this may well also be the case across the globe.

But if VAR isn't going anywhere, perhaps we can enhance the experience for supporters in stadiums at least. This certainly seems to be on the agenda for the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as evidenced in a recent Club World Cup Game.

Playing in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad took on Egypt’s Al-Ahly. In charge of the game was Jesús Valenzuela, an official from Venezuela who was named CONMEBOL's best referee for 2021. During the match, he had to make some big decisions.

One such moment came in the 20th minute when the score was still 0-0. After spotting a handball by Hassan Kadesh, he pointed to the spot to award a penalty to Al-Ahly. VAR then got involved to double-check the call.

Referee announces decision to crowd

As you can see in the footage below, the referee clearly explains the decision to the crowd, with his voice amplified by a microphone. He says: "Foul for handball. The final decision is a penalty kick!"

It's certainly a more effective way of immediately letting the crowd understand the outcome of the decision and exactly why and how the referees came to such a conclusion. And so this will hopefully improve the in-ground experience for fans who are often left feeling perplexed by a lack of clarity when VAR gets involved.

Al-Ittihad lose to Al-Ahly at Club World Cup

Benzema misses penalty

This penalty proved to be an important moment in the Club World Cup encounter too. Indeed, left-back Ali Maâloul converted the penalty, making it 1-0. Al-Ittihad soon had their own spot-kick for handball but Karim Benzema failed to score from 12 yards, seeing his attempt well saved by Mohamed El Shenawy.

Goals from Hussein El Shahat and Emam Ashour then put the game out of sight at 3-0. Although Benzema did save some face as he bagged a late consolation to see the game end 3-1. Al-Ahly will now face the Copa Libertadores winners Fluminense in the semi-finals.

It will certainly be interesting to see if this new communication from officials will be deemed as a success. If so, it could be something we see in the Premier League and across Europe in the near future.