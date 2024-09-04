Referee Anthony Taylor has been subjected to some of the blame for Manchester United's 3-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool opened the scoring at Old Trafford through two Luis Diaz goals, before Mohamed Salah, who assisted the Colombian on both occasions, netted himself in the second half, earning Arne Slot his third consecutive win at the start of his Premier League tenure, whilst condemning an embattled Erik Ten Hag to a second straight loss in the process.

Casemiro was heavily blamed for losing possession in his own half, which led to an unfavourable half-time deficit. But fascinating analysis has emerged the Brazilian midfielder may have been negatively impacted by the referee's positioning.

The Wythenshawe-born official had already been made a target by Reds' fans for waving play on after a penalty appeal for Noussair Mazraoui's foul on Cody Gakpo, but his positioning for both of Diaz's goals has now placed him in the firing line by both sets of supporters.

Pundit Highlights Anthony Taylor's Positioning

Casemiro was the brunt of criticism in a first-half where the Brazilian midfielder lost possession 13 times before being substituted for Toby Collyer at the break.

But while the former Real Madrid star's performance once again highlighted his steep dip in form during the autumnal years of his career, CBS Sports Golazo has since offered a fascinating insight into how and why Liverpool's first two goals came about, pinning some of the blame on Taylor's positioning.

"Why are we not talking about what the referee is doing during the Manchester United vs Liverpool game?" CBS' Ian Paul Joy captioned his tweet after the game had concluded on Sunday. He then added a video of his analysis, which took an in-depth look at where Taylor was positioned in the lead-up to both first-half goals. Watch the analysis below:

Joy's analysis has gone viral, with Premier League fans flocking to hail CBS' coverage. One user wrote on X: "Didn’t realise this at all! Fantastic analysis," while another added: "Wow! Not seen this from any English pundit!" A third also added: "Now this is what I call analysis. Nevertheless, we should have done better. But this is a top-class analysis."

VAR Also Facing Backlash

Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty

Taylor's positioning wasn't the only controversy from Sunday's clash, though. Many have been quick to criticise his decision to give Liverpool the advantage after Noussair Mazraoui appeared to catch Cody Gakpo from behind inside the area.

Needless to say, the decision had very little impact on the full-time scoreline. But on a weekend where VAR was once again at the heart of numerous talking points, this incident is yet another unwanted headline for the divisive technology.

The main source of controversy from the past weekend came during the Saturday lunchtime kick-off between Arsenal and Brighton, as Declan Rice was sent off for delaying the restart, while other question marks loomed over incidents such as Lewis Dunk and Chris Wood's respective handballs.