Ankaragucu's late equalizer was overshadowed by violent incident involving President Faruk Koca and referee Halil Umut Meler.

The referee was left with a black eye and in shock after being punched and kicked while on the ground.

Shocking footage has emerged online of the president of Turkish club, Ankaragucu, attacking FIFA referee Halil Umut Meler after the hosts' 1-1 draw against Caykur Rizespor. Faruk Koca punched the match official after the final whistle had gone, with a huge group of players and staff then swarming around him.

There was no reason to suggest that things might have spiralled out of control before the game, with both teams coming into Monday night's tie hoping to rise up the Turkish Super Lig table. Ankaragucu trailed Rizespor by four points after 14 games, but took the lead against the visitors. Olimpiu Morutan had opened the scoring for Ankaragucu 14 minutes into the tie, and they were able to hold on until half-time.

The game turned against them in the second half when Ali Sowe was sent off five minutes after the restart but it looked as if Ankaragucu would manage to hold out for a big win, especially when Rizespor had their own player, Emirhan Topcu, sent off in added time for a second yellow card. However, Adolfo Gaich then netted a late equaliser to tie the game right at the death.

Ankaragucu's president loses it after the game

The late goal should have been the story of the game, but sadly, that was not to be the case. Just after the final whistle blew, Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca ran onto the pitch to confront the referee, clearly irate with either the late goal for Rizespor or some other matter from the game.

And all hell broke loose, with the match official collapsing to the turf as a scuffle broke out. Replays of the incident clearly showed Koca immediately running up to Meler and punching the referee in his face without any hesitation.

As he protected himself from further attacks on the ground, some staff swarmed around him to try and shield him, but the official was kicked but someone else as the chaos unfolded. After the attack, Meler can clearly be seen sporting a black eye, and looked to be in shock about what had happened.

A similar incident occurred in Ecuador's LigaPro in August 2022, with referee Alex Cajas punched after awarding a late penalty in a game between Macara and Aucas. The kicks that followed in the most recent incident, however, make this footage even more terrible to watch.

Watch: Referee attacked by club president

It remains unclear what sparked Koca's fury towards the official, with it most likely being to do with him being unhappy with an outcome of the match. The attack has since been condemned by Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Osman Askin Bak, who wrote on X that it did not reflect 'the spirit of sports and Turkish football'.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the referee of the match, Halil Umut Meler, at the end of the MKE Ankaragücü-Çaykur Rizespor match. We do not want to see these images on our fields, which do not suit the spirit of sports and Turkish football."

Turkish club Fenerbahce have since shared a statement on X in support of Meler, branding the attack by Koca as "unacceptable". They have demanded action, inviting all shareholders in Turkish football to act.