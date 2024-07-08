Highlights England will face Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals, with FIFA referee Felix Zwayer appointed.

Bellingham criticised Zwayer in 2021 over a contentious penalty, leading to a fine.

Zwayer was involved in a match-fixing scandal in 2005, later becoming a UEFA elite category referee.

After squeezing past Switzerland on penalties, England will now face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. With a place in the final on the line, the match is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

While the Three Lions may not have impressed many in Germany up to this point, individual moments of quality – from the likes of Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka – have at least carried them this far, while the Dutch have been a bit more exciting, with Cody Gakpo the star of the show so far for his nation.

Just one step away from a final, this meeting between the two European nations will be a monumental occasion. As such, an official of high esteem will be required to oversee the encounter. This is why the appointment of FIFA referee Felix Zwayer from Berlin may have raised some eyebrows.

Felix Zwayer to Referee Netherlands vs England

Past Controversy with Bellingham

Back in 2021, when Bellingham was playing for Borussia Dortmund, the young Englishman caused a major stir in Germany when he criticised Zwayer following his side's defeat to Bayern Munich. Still only 18 at the time, the youngster couldn't contain his anger when speaking to the press after the loss.

His frustration came as Dortmund conceded a controversial penalty after Mats Hummels was adjudged to have intentionally handled the ball inside the box. The game was level at 2-2 with just 13 minutes to play, but Robert Lewandowski stepped up and made no mistake, sealing a win for Bayern.

Consequently, Bellingham could not help but aim a jibe at the referee's questionable past. He said:

"For me, it wasn't [a penalty'. He [Hummels] is not even looking at the ball and he's fighting to get it. It hits him, I don't think he's looking at the ball.

"You can look at a lot of the other decisions in the game. You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany… What do you expect?"

Bellingham ultimately escaped a ban – just as he has done for his rude gesture at Euro 2024 – but was slapped with a fine of €40,000 (£34,000) from the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments. His post-match quotes were deemed to have been "unsportsmanlike conduct".

Zwayer Hit Back at Bellingham

"Disparaging and disrespectful"

Zwayer later described Bellingham's criticism as "personal, disparaging and disrespectful". He said in full: "I would prefer to clarify this in a personal conversation with Jude Bellingham and have offered such a personal conversation to Borussia Dortmund.

"For me, it's not about punishment, but about the realization that he went too far. I would accept a sincere apology.

"The statement deliberately creates the false impression that I did not referee the match to the best of my ability. It is personal, disparaging and disrespectful. Even if you put yourself in the subjective perspective, which is marked by emotion, his statement is far from professional or factual."

But why did Bellingham make those comments?

The Controversy Over Felix Zwayer

Involved in German bribing scandal in 2005

Born in Berlin, Zwayer – who is a FIFA official, ranked as a UEFA elite category referee – was involved in a scandal way back in 2005. Indeed, the now 43-year-old was handed a six-month suspension from refereeing, having assisted Bundesliga 2 official Robert Hoyzer who accepted bribes to fix several matches.

A report in the German press (via TalkSPORT), claimed Zwayer accepted a €300 (£250) bribe from Hoyzer, but he and three other officials informed the DFB about Hoyzer’s illegal activities. Hoyzer was banned for life, while Zwayer was handed a short-term suspension.

In short, Zwayer was involved in a match-fixing scandal and did accept a bribe, but ultimately came forward as a whistle-blower to make sure the issue was reported to officials. He faced his punishment and has since become an elite referee, taking charge of three games so far at Euro 2024.

Felix Zwayer at Euro 2024 Games Romania 0-3 Netherlands; Turkiye 0-3 Portugal; Italy 2-1 Albania Fouls per game 18.33 Yellow per game 4.33 Reds per game 0 Penalties given 0

Following the incident with Bellingham, Zwayer took a break from refereeing before returning in February 2022. However, that isn't the only controversy he's been involved in since. Indeed, in April of that year, he angered West Ham United fans after he sent off Aaron Cresswell during the first half of West Ham's Europa League quarter-final vs Lyon.

David Moyes wasn't pleased with the official and picked up a yellow card after making his feelings known. After the match, talkSPORT host Jason Cundy described the referee's performance as 'shocking' and said he 'mugged off' West Ham.

Stats via WhoScored (as of 08/07/24).