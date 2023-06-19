A referee often has to put themselves in harms way, but no more than this kickboxing referee who took a huge stray punch.

GLORY kickboxing held an extremely eventful event this weekend in GLORY Collision 5 in the Netherlands, with big injuries, huge KO's and more in a packed night of action.

Fighter Ulric Bokeme lost his entire front set of teeth after taking some damaging blows from his rival in the first round of their encounter on the same night.

And now in more astonishing scenes, fighting official Edward Strijkert was left picking himself up from the floor after trying to separate two heavyweights.

Fighter loses his teeth

Earlier in the night, Bokeme had been continuing his journey in the GLORY kickboxing middleweight division against Michael Boapeah.

He was hit by some booming punches in a back-and-forth round which saw him under significant pressure as the period went on.

But it was Bokeme who suffered a frightening injury as he urged the referee to temporarily halt the fight due to a problem with his gumshield.

However, the struggle he was in fact facing was his set of teeth had been dismantled and were left on the canvas after he removed his mouthpiece.

The incident showed the severity of damage that can be caused in combat sports, and he even managed to swallow them without prior knowledge according to his conversation with his ringside coach.

Referee is knocked down by fighter

The official Strijkert was overseeing a heavyweight brawl between Antonio Plazibat and Tariq Osaro, with the pair going at it from the opening bell.

Some of the heaviest-hitters in the promotion, most people would have certainly rather not be in the dangerous situation a referee can find himself in.

At the end of the round, the referee was required to separate the fighters as they traded heavy barrages of punches towards the final bell.

But as he stepped in to bring a close to the stanza, he was caught with a huge overhand right thrown by 100kg Plazibat which landed practically flush on the chin of the defenceless Strijkert.

Watch: Referee dropped by booming heavyweight punch

The referee was sent tumbling forward to the canvas on his knees, before edging towards the ropes to help himself up.

He was clearly dazed by the blow and was checked over, with images of him holding his nose and grimacing as if having sustained damage from the thunderous shot.

However, he managed to oversee the end of the action which was impressive given he had just been hit by a shot from a fighter who has 16 KO's on his professional kickboxing record.