A Saudi Pro League referee has given a fascinating insight into what Cristiano Ronaldo is like to officiate. The 39-year-old made headlines when he made the move to the Middle East back in 2023, sparking a cultural shift in football and prompting several big names to join him, as the SPL grew in both notoriety and popularity.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has shown a similar level of dominance at his new stomping ground, thanks in large part to his incredible mentality and determination to be the best. However, this very mindset also has its drawbacks, as one official, who has already been seen in a heated exchange with the superstar, revealed.

Ronaldo 'Very Difficult' to Referee

Said Martinez explained what makes the legendary figure so hard to manage

Speaking to Mexican outlet Mediotiempo, 33-year-old referee Said Martinez revealed that Ronaldo was a 'very difficult' character to keep control of, largely down to his competitive personality. As translated by the Daily Mail, Martinez stated:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is very difficult due to his temperament. He is a very competitive person, which makes him feel there’s a lot of injustice towards him, so he complains a lot. We disallowed two goals for him, with VAR and everything, but there was a play that upset him because he felt he was fouled in attack, leading to a goal against them. They were losing. "He stayed 10 metres away from me and said: 'It's always the same with you lot, you always think you're the stars, but we don’t bring you here to be the stars, we are the stars.' He started calmly but then got agitated and I just looked at him provocatively to see if he would get closer to me, but he didn’t."

Based on Martinez's account, as well as others such as Antonio Cassano, it appears Ronaldo does not take kindly to feeling slighted or disrespected, as he clearly did in this instance with the Honduran referee. However, the 33-year-old official revealed that after the final whistle, Ronaldo approached him and apologised for his behaviour.

Ronaldo Once Told Referee He Should Be Substituted

Martinez is not the only official in Saudi to have felt the Portuguese's wrath

Despite no longer operating in Europe's elite, it appears there is very little slowing down Cristiano Ronaldo, both in terms of his goalscoring prowess and his fiery temper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo ranks 18th for goals in all first divisions worldwide in the calendar year of 2024.

In 2023, the iconic forward somehow avoided punishment after telling an official that he should've been substituted after sending off his teammate Talisca. The Brazilian appeared to give Al-Nassr the lead late in the first half, but a VAR review determined that Ronaldo was in an offside position and interfering with play, disallowing the goal.

Later, Chilean referee Piero Maza reviewed another incident involving Talisca, initially issuing a yellow card. However, after watching replays, it was upgraded to a red card as it showed the forward deliberately lashing out with his arm. Ronaldo, who was booked earlier for dissent, narrowly avoided a second yellow card following another emotional outburst during the first half.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 11/10/2024.