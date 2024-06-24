Highlights Urs Meier sparked outrage when he disallowed England's late goal against hosts Portugal at Euro 2004.

England went onto lose the quarter-final contest on penalties.

Meier received tens of thousands of threatening emails from England supporters and retired six months after the match.

Sometimes, football's stakes are so high, with margins so fine that players and fans alike can overstep boundaries. This was just as true for the case of Urs Meier, the Swiss referee who officiated England's quarter-final defeat to Portugal at Euro 2004, when he was flung into the unwanted limelight following a crucial decision that sparked Three Lions rage.

England finished second in their group after two wins against Croatia and Switzerland, and a defeat to France, meaning they would face hosts and Group A winners Portugal in the last eight, in Lisbon. The game would ultimately end in heartbreak for the Three Lions and the 'golden generation', losing on penalties after drawing the game 2-2. But that only tells half the story of a night that has lived long in the memories of England players and supporters alike.

How events unfolded

Campbell thought he had scored the winner

So far in the tournament, a fearless looking English side had won many hearts and had the best team in a generation. A fresh-faced Wayne Rooney had been the guiding, youthful light as dreams looked to be realised. Against hosts Portugal though, who boasted an upcoming star of their own in Cristiano Ronaldo - everything would come crashing down.

The game started brilliantly for the Three Lions as a long David James kick was flicked in by Michael Owen, however, Helder Postiga equalised with just seven minutes to play. Wrapped up in the notion of a fairy tale campaign, England pushed for the winner and it looked to arrive in the 89th minute. A David Beckham free-kick was whipped in and headed onto the bar by Sol Campbell. Fortune looked to favour the men in white and the ball span up into the air. In a scramble, the Arsenal man latched onto his own rebound to send the travelling fans and support back home into raptures.

However, one blow of the whistle brought that to an abrupt end. Referee Urs Meier, unsighted, made a swift and decisive choice to disallow the goal for a foul on goalkeeper Ricardo. In words for FourFourTwo, he recalled:

"I didn’t actually see any foul that night – but I knew there was one. My gut told me that something in the picture wasn’t right, and I’d learned to trust that feeling over a 20-year career. "It all just felt too easy. Where was the goalkeeper, Ricardo? I hadn’t seen his hands go up for the ball. Why couldn’t he get his hands up? I made my decision quickly and blew for a foul. No goal."

The reaction

Three Lions fume as game goes to penalties

Although Meier made the correct decision, it would later be revealed to him that his hunch was correct as John Terry had obstructed Ricardo, he was still swarmed by England players as soon as the ball went out of play. Campbell sprinted almost the length of the pitch to protest. He demanded to know why the goal had been ruled out. Meier calmly explained that he knew that he hadn’t fouled anybody. He also admitted he didn’t know who’d made the foul, as he hadn’t seen what happened. The defender was stunned.

The referee admitted that the players didn't hold it against him for the rest of the game. However, as England lost on penalties after a goal a-piece in extra-time, the same couldn't be said for the English press. He recalled:

"The next day, I woke up to find 16,000 emails in my inbox. They were all in English, death threats and insults. 'I’ll kill you, you f*****g a******e!' – that sort of thing. I scrolled down in complete astonishment. I’d gone to bed the night before thinking everything had gone well. What was going on?"

This pile on signalled quite the opposite. The Swiss police contacted Meier to explain the danger he was in. The instruction was to lie low in Portugal. With his face on the front cover of every tabloid in England – they’d also found his email address and published it, hence the hate mail. It was so bad, that Meier couldn't even leave his hotel room as the media hounded him.

When he eventually touched down in Zurich, two police officers in civilian clothing were waiting. He was taken to a safehouse in a town called Baden and instructed to hide there until he was able to go home. He was there for a week. The psychological impact was massive, yet it's safe to say he's used the experience to his advantage.

Where Meier is now

Referee retired from the game six months after Euro 2004

Meier retired from refereeing at 45-years-old, six months after the game in Lisbon. Although unrelated, and looking to go out after officiating at the Euros, the narrative was he retired out of fear. That wasn't the case. Nowadays, Urs is a respected speaker at corporate events, conferences and congresses. He gives his listeners interesting insights into the world of the impartial and even offers his opinions as a refereeing expert for the Champions League on Switzerland's BlueTV live coverage panel.

Aside from this tense affair, Meier managed to referee many momentous games in his 20-year career, like the 2002 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen at Hampden Park. The England match was but a dangerous blot on his CV and proves as a valued example that referees are human too.