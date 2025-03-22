There might not be a more vilified group of referees in world football than those who blow the whistle in the Premier League. The man in the middle is tasked with keeping both sets of players in check and ensuring the football is played fairly and according to the rules.

There have been several occasions when Premier League officials have had run-ins with players, such as Paul Alcock, who Paolo Di Canio infamously pushed over during Sheffield Wednesday's clash against Arsenal in 1998. Jon Moss was one of the most respected referees during his career, overseeing several high-profile matches between legends of the game.

Moss wasn't afraid of getting the yellow or red card out or making clear who's in charge should a player lose their composure. But two Englishmen particularly gave him a hard time because of their argumentative attitudes.

Jon Moss Refereeing Career Matches Officiated 598 Time in Premier League 1999-2005, 2011-2022 Premier League games officiated 274 Yellow Cards 907 Straight Red Cards 14 Finals 2015 FA Cup Final

Moss: Kevin Nolan Was Mr Argumentative

The Bolton legend was 'always bantering'

Kevin Nolan is arguably among the best English players never to win a Premier League title, a brilliant midfielder who wore his heart on his sleeve. He captained Bolton Wanderers where he spent 12 years at the club and helped Sam Allardyce steer the Trotters to UEFA Cup qualification in 2005.

His leadership qualities were inspiring, but he sometimes let his emotions get the better of him, constantly finding fault with referees. Moss highlighted this when explaining on the Row Z FC podcast why Nolan was the most difficult player he officiated in the top flight:

"Without doubt the most challenging player I ever came across in the Premier League was Kevin Nolan. He could argue with himself in a paper bag. He would not let up at all, he'd be chirping at you [all game]. You'd give a simple throw in on the half-way line and he'd start arguing about it."

Nolan spent most of his career in the Premier League playing with a grit and determination that made him a fan favourite at Bolton, Newcastle United and West Ham United. He managed 69 goals and 20 assists in 401 league games but his temperament got him in trouble on the regular, once receiving a red card for the Hammers against Fulham after just returning from a three-match ban.

Moss pointed out that Nolan was 'the nicest person' away from the pitch, a friendly individual who'd make sure to chat to the Sunderland-born ref during clubs and pre-season visits. But the red mist surfaced if you got on the wrong side of him:

"He was always such a nice guy. But when you went across that white line, it was like 'right, here we go'. It just became fun. He was always bantering, arguing and you've got to hold your ground as a referee, you've got a throw a few one-liners back."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Nolan is joint-10th for most yellow cards in Premier League history (85)

Nolan entered coaching after hanging up his boots, taking the managerial job at Notts County before becoming David Moyes' assistant at West Ham. He's been in charge of EFL League One outfit Northampton Town since December 2024 and is still proving a bit of a nuisance for officials.

The Cobblers boss said he was 'expecting to receive an apology' for a recent decision against his side in a 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers. He claims he 'doesn't want to be talking about referees'.

Moss: Jamie Vardy Held 'Grudge' Over Sending Off

The pair bantered each other following their 2016 incident

Jamie Vardy is one of the best English strikers to grace the Premier League and the Leicester City forward made history with the Foxes in 2016. They claimed the title in one of the biggest miracles in sporting history after many tipped them for relegation before the season began.

The title hadn't been wrapped up when Moss sent Vardy off in a 2-2 draw against West Ham, meaning he'd miss a trip to Old Trafford the following weekend. The sending-off came after the former 26-cap England international for diving, but the decision was deemed harsh by many and the veteran frontman was enraged.

Moss touched on the incident:

"Obviously I sent Jamie Vardy off in 2016, which is that iconic picture of him pointing in my face, the season they went on to win the title.

Vardy returned for Leicester's title celebrations with a brace in a 3-1 win over Everton as the Foxes recieved their crown. He finished that season with 24 goals and seven assists in 36 games. But he never moved on from Moss' red card:

"So every time after that I had Vardy, he never let me forget that I'd sent him off. He held a grudge to this day. So it was always good fun to wind him up and have a little bit of banter on the pitch as well."

Jamie Vardy Stats (Premier League) Games 334 Goals 143 Assists 48 Yellow Cards 29 Red Cards 2

Vardy has since admitted the one thing that 'stuck out that year' was 'getting sent off by Jon Moss'. He reflected on a decade at the King Power by highlighting the 'nightmare' incident, adamant that it was the wrong decision.