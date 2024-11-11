After Barcelona boss Hansi Flick approached to protest at half-time, referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez defended VAR’s decision to rule out Robert Lewandowski’s first-half goal in their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday evening.

Talisman Lewandowski opened the scoring for the visitors inside 15 minutes after the ball was fired into him by Frenkie de Jong, who remains one of La Liga's most expensive signings. An 18-yard box scramble followed before the Pole swiveled and poached his 20th goal of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Against Real Sociedad, Barcelona failed to make a shot on target in a La Liga match for the second time since the 2003/04 season.

The Barcelona players celebrated as they thought they had secured an early lead at the Reale Arena – only for it to be ruled offside by VAR with the goalscorer’s leading toes in an offside position.

Following replays showed that the in-form centre forward was in fact behind former West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd, meaning that the goal was wrongfully ruled out by VAR after the recently introduced semi-automated offside system.

What happened was that VAR mistook Lewandowski’s foot for Aguerd’s with the former scoring a perfectly legal goal, which has since enraged the fans on social media.

To further compound Barcelona’s misery, Real Sociedad notched the only goal of the game, courtesy of a Shiraldo Becker strike in the 33rd minute, with the hosts now sitting eighth in the standings. Elsewhere, Barcelona remain top.

Related Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Sheraldo Bekcer's first-half strike saw Barcelona drop points on the cusp of the international break.

Upon the half-time whistle, a visibly frustrated Flick made the choice to confront the referee Fernandez over the decision with him looking for answers as to why Lewandowski’s goal did not count. In response, the 40-year-old official can be heard simply saying that it was out of hands after VAR deemed Lewandowski to be in an offside position.

"VAR said it's offside... what do you want me to do about it?"

On ITV's coverage of the Spanish top flight encounter, journalist Guillem Balague said: "I think, on one hand, the referee was defending the situation as in 'What do you want me to do about it? VAR said that.' But on the other, he said 'Hansi, if this had gone in favour of Barcelona, you wouldn't say anything."

Speaking in the wake of his side’s second league loss of the season, Flick suggested that it was Aguerd’s foot instead of his strikers: “There was no offside. It was not his [Lewandowski's] foot. But we have to accept it.

“Of course, if it were 1-0 to us [if the goal stood], it will have been a different match. But it was different, and it was not our day.”

Unfortunately for Flick and his entourage, they are unable to challenge the call made by VAR as they remain solely focused on their upcoming clashes against Celta Vigo and high-flying Brest in La Liga and the Champions League, respectively.