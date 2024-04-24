Highlights Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy has been reinstated after an NCAA rule change in 2021.

Bush won the Heisman in 2005, had a successful NFL career, and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame.

He won his Heisman due to an outstanding 2005 college football season with 2,890 all-purpose yards.

Reggie Bush, former NFL running back and college football legend, will officially be part of the Heisman Trophy club again as of Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

This came after an announcement by the Heisman Trust that they would be reinstating Bush's Heisman Trophy, which he had been forced to forfeit in 2010. The forfeiture was due to NCAA sanctions against USC, Bush's alma mater, who were found to have given Bush improper benefits from 2003 to 2005.

In 2021, the NCAA rules changed, and college players are now allowed to receive compensation through the NIL system. This rule inspired Reggie Bush's fight for reinstatement, which was finally achieved.

The Heisman is Returned

Reggie Bush finally gets his Heisman back

Reggie Bush won his Heisman in 2005 after a stellar season, and then moved on to the NFL the next year. However, in 2010, Bush was forced to give his Heisman Trophy back because of significant NCAA sanctions for USC during his time there.

One of the sanctions stated that while Bush was at the school, his family received gifts which were in violation of NCAA policies at the time, which did not allow any payment to players or their families while in college.

Many years later, in 2021, the NCAA policies changed to allow college players to make money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). This meant that future Heisman winners would be guilty of the same thing that Bush was in 2005.

Once the NIL rule was instituted, Bush began petitioning for the return of his Heisman Trophy and, finally, this year, the Heisman Trust formally reinstated Bush's trophy in a ceremony due to the changes that have taken place in college football over the last few years. Bush voiced his excitement at the righting of this wrong.

Personally, I'm thrilled to reunite with my fellow Heisman winners and be a part of the storied legacy of the Heisman Trophy, and I'm honored to return to the Heisman family.

Reggie Bush's College Career

Reggie Bush was the best college player by far in 2005

Reggie Bush played for the USC Trojans from 2003 to 2005. In his 2005 season, he was outstanding and dominated college football with 2,890 all-purpose yards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Reggie Bush averaged 8.7 yards per carry in 2005, rushing for 1,740 yards over 200 carries in 2005.

His performance went a long way in earning him his Heisman Trophy that year, and when it came time for the Heisman ceremony, it was no surprise that Bush earned 784 first-place votes, the fifth most first-place votes in Heisman Trophy history.

Bush would cap off his 2005 season by taking part in one of the greatest college football games of all-time in the 2006 Rose Bowl against Texas. Unfortunately, the Longhorns, led by future NFLer Vince Young, came out on top in that National Championship game, which ended as a 41-38 instant classic.

Bush's NFL Career

Heisman Trophy winner to number 2 overall

Bush's breakout season and Heisman Trophy win heavily influenced his draft stock going into the 2006 NFL Draft. He was selected second overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Bush's success continued in the NFL, as he was part of the new-look Saints contingent—which also included coach Sean Payton and QB Drew Brees—that was instrumental in making the Saints a serious contender for the first time in franchise history while also giving the city of New Orleans hope in the wake of the Hurricane Katrina disaster in 2005.

In his rookie season with the Saints, Bush was voted to the NFL PFWA All-Rookie Team, and he also earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2008, and won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

Reggie Bush's Career Stats Category Bush Rushing Attempts 1,286 Rushing Yards 5,490 Yards Per Attempt 4.3 Rushing TDs 36 Receptions 477 Receiving Yards 3,598 Yards Per Reception 7.5 Receiving TDs 18 Punt Return TDs 4

Bush played with the Saints for five seasons and then moved on to the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills before retiring in 2017. He had a very productive and exciting career, especially with the Saints and Lions, his two major stops.

After his retirement, Bush was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019, which further reinforced that while he never quite lived up to his Heisman hype like some other winners did, he put together a solid NFL career.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.