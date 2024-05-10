Highlights The Knicks jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Reggie Miller, still Knicks' villain after 30 years, heard it from the crowd multiple times, and even got video-bombed by actor Ben Stiller.

The series heads to Indiana now as the Pacers attempt to get back into the series in Games 3 and 4.

The rivalry between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers has reignited this postseason as the teams face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Two games into the series, the Knicks have the upper hand, jumping out to a 2–0 lead after back-to-back wins at Madison Square Garden.

That said, the Knicks have been known for some painful disappointments in the postseason, and several of those painful disappointments have come courtesy of the Pacers.

In a somewhat comedic turn of events, Reggie Miller, who orchestrated several of the Pacers' most memorable wins against the Knicks, is present for the games serving as a commentator for TNT.

Ahead of Wednesday night's game between the two teams, Miller weighed in on the rivalry.

"They still hate me," Miller said of Knicks fans. "But I love when a lot of New Yorkers come up to me, in the airport or just walking around the city, the first thing that comes out of their mouth is ‘I hate you. I really do detest you. But I respect your game. ... I feel it’s a badge of honor."

In a moment of perfect comedic timing, actor Ben Stiller, a Knicks fan who was sitting courtside for the game, walked past in the background of the shot just as Miller was opening up about how much Knicks fans respected him despite their hate for him. Stiller gave Miller a clear thumbs down as he walked by him.

Miller's Days of Torturing the Knicks Are 30 Years Gone, but NYC Still Let's Him Hear It

Reggie Miller is still public enemy No. 1 in New York.

The hate for Miller in New York stems from one of the most iconic moments of his NBA career taking place at the Garden at the expense of the Knicks.

Way back during the 1995 postseason, the Pacers and Knicks faced off in the Eastern Conference semifinals. With Indiana trailing 105–99 and just 18 seconds to play in Game 1, Miller scored eight points in nine seconds to steal a win.

Throughout the game on Wednesday night, Knicks fans let Miller know that they still despised him with chants.

"I don't know if you heard, but I think they're saying, 'F--- you,'" Knicks swing man Josh Hart told Miller in the closing seconds of the game.

But even with the bad blood, Miller says he's happy to be a part of the rivalry as it begins anew.

"It’s a new chapter in a storied rivalry and it’s fun just to be a part of," Miller told the TNT crew. "I’m glad that, as a Turner employee, I’ve got a chance to call at least one of these games.

"To be able to get one game, in this building, against my arch rival in the New York Knicks. I’ll take it."