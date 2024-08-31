Tottenham Hotspur could yet part with two more players despite the UK transfer window closing at 11pm on Friday evening, Alasdair Gold has reported.

Left-back Sergio Reguilon could still leave the Premier League club permanently, while Alfie Devine could go out on loan.

Reguilon and Devine Could Still Leave

No Deadline Day moves

Youngster Devine was tipped for a loan move to League One side Birmingham City, but that deal collapsed on Deadline Day. Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City, Parma and sides from Germany were all linked with the attacking midfielder by Gold on Friday morning.

Ultimately, no deal materialsed before the 11pm deadline. Gold had reported that Tottenham were initially planning on keeping Devine at the club for the campaign, so that could well transpire to be the case. But the Football.London journalist has since claimed the England U20 star could yet depart on loan for a club on the continent.

It's a similar case for Sergio Reguilon. He seems to have little future in north London after Ange Postecoglou told the media that neither he nor Giovanni Lo Celso would be reintegrated back into the first-team squad should they fail to secure a move.

While Lo Celso re-joined former club Real Betis in a permanent deal, Reguilon remains lampooned at Hotspur Way, despite not making a single appearance for Spurs across the last two seasons amid a triplet of loan spells.

Following the 11pm deadline, Gold told his followers on X...

"No exit for Sergio Reguilon or loan move for Alfie Devine in the UK transfer window. Both still have further chances in the remaining open windows across Europe in the coming days."

Transfer Windows Still Open

Turkey, Netherlands, Portugal and Saudi Arabia

While most major European Leagues will have closed their transfer windows at this point, many smaller top flights are still open for business. The most prominent of those are the Eredivisie (Netherlands) and the Primeira Liga (Portugal), which both close on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Super Lig - which is often something of a graveyard for high-earning players whose Premier League careers have fizzled out - doesn't close its window until September 13th, most likely to increase the chances of signing players from major leagues who've failed to secure a move elswhere and are now in need of an escape route.

Prominent Transfer Windows Still Open in Europe Country Close Date Netherlands September 2nd Portugal September 2nd Denmark September 2nd Croatia September 5th Belgium September 6th Poland September 6th Switzerland September 9th Greece September 11th Russia September 12th Turkey September 13th

There are also a host of smaller nations whose windows close between now and September 18th, including Switzerland, Greece, Russia, Serbia, Croatia, Belgium, Norway, Hungary, Austria and Poland.

It's far from common for Premier League players to enter any of these leagues under ordinary circumstances, but for Devine some of those countries may appeal if they provide a different footballing experience and exposure to senior football.

For Reguilon, Turkey seems the most plausible destination in Europe, although a move to Saudi Arabia shouldn't be ruled out considering the level of finance on offer. The Saudi window shuts on Monday for top flight clubs.