Last season's Fantasy Premier League winner has revealed the team he's going with for gameweek one of the 2024/25 season. With the Premier League finally returning on Friday, 16 August, so too will Fantasy Premier League and the millions of fans competing in competitions around the world.

The game has become incredibly popular over the years, with players using a budget to take players from different teams in the English top flight and gaining points for each individual's performances. Whether it's competing in private leagues against friends, or the more public ones consisting of players from all over, getting your team right is crucial and a strong start is vital. To lend a hand, last season's best player, Jonas, has revealed the team he's put together for gameweek one on YouTube channel, Fantasy Football Hub.

Goalkeepers & Defenders

He's got an interesting mix of talent

Considering his track record with Fantasy Premier League, Jonas might be the man to listen to if you're wanting to get the best of your friends this year. In goal, he's selected Dean Henderson, crediting the rumours of Sam Johnstone's potential Crystal Palace exit for that reason. He's also picked Brentford's Hakon Valdimarsson, but revealed that he was only selected due to his low price of 4.0 and would be nothing more than bench fodder.

In defence, he's gone with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Pedro Porro, Ezri Konsa, Jarrel Quansah and Valentin Barco. Alexander-Arnold is known for his excellent play going forward and creating chances for his teammates, so he will almost certainly bag plenty of points in that sense. When revealing why he selected Porro, Jonas stated that the full-back had the highest xGI (expected goal involvements) among all defenders in the Premier League, so that was an easy choice.

Quansah's performances for Liverpool in pre-season have implied he might feature for the Reds early in the season, which is why he's been picked. Konsa's importance to Aston Villa justifies his inclusion and Barco arrived at Brighton as one of the brightest youngsters in football so it's no surprise to see him also selected.

Midfielders & Forwards

There's a very surprising inclusion

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Moving onto the top half of the pitch, Jonas revealed his midfield is comprised of Bruno Fernandes, Eberechi Eze, Christopher Nkunku, Bukayo Saka and, rather surprisingly, Oscar Bobb. The Manchester City prospect isn't expected to feature much throughout the year, but Jonas believes he might play early in the campaign with Pep Guardiola's side dealing with injuries and wants to capitalise on that.

Last season's winner offered very little explanation into why he's picked the rest of his midfield, but considering the stars included, their selections explain themselves. Onto his forwards, like almost everyone else playing Fantasy Premier League this year, Jonas picked Erling Haaland to lead his front line. The Manchester City man is the most expensive player in the history of the game, but considering his tremendous record in front of goal for the club since his arrival in 2022, it's easy to see why.

Rounding out his forward three, he picked Alexander Isak of Newcastle United and Joao Pedro from Brighton. It's a solid side, with players on the bench capable of coming into the team and scoring points as well. Jonas might be in for another strong season on Fantasy Premier League.