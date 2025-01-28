Wolverhampton Wanderers winter signing Emmanuel Agbadou is capable of playing a pivotal role in the fight to maintain his new side's Premier League status after swapping the Stade Auguste-Delaune for a relegation battle at Molineux, Reims star Joseph Okumu has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The central defender became the first acquisition of head coach Vitor Pereira's Wolves reign, thanks to completing a £16.6million switch earlier this month, and has been tasked with attempting to make the West Midlands outfit more difficult to break down after dropping into the Championship has become a serious concern.

A 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend - coupled with Leicester City's win at Tottenham Hotspur - resulted in Wanderers falling into the bottom three, but Agbadou has been tipped by former teammate Okumu to make a telling impact after embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the season.

Okumu Backing Agbadou to Shine at Molineux

Central defender completed mid-season switch to West Midlands

Agbadou has been thrust into Wolves' preferred starting line-up since his mid-season arrival - playing the full 90 minutes in Premier League defeats against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal as well as the FA Cup third round win over Bristol City - and Okumu is adamant that the Ivory Coast international has what it takes to shine in the English top flight.

The Reims man is well-placed to pass judgement, having played alongside him on 26 occasions during their time together at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, and there is confidence that Molineux's latest arrival has the physicality to ensure Wanderers stave off relegation to the Championship.

"It was quite interesting to play alongside Emmanuel," said Okumu, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on behalf of Ligue 1. "We had quite a good time together. We played against each other in Belgium and then together for a while at Reims. He is quite strong and we had a great bond.

"He is quite athletic and strong, and has his own qualities with the ball as well."

Although Okumu's defensive partner has moved onto pastures new and 2025 got off to an underwhelming start thanks to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Saint-Etienne and Nice, Reims recovered by overcoming Monaco in a penalty shoot-out to progress in the Coupe de France and have been involved in stalemates against Le Havre and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old, who has been on Les Rouges et Blancs' books since completing a move from Belgian outfit Gent in July 2023, is adamant that the goal remains to battle for European qualification despite sitting just five points clear of Rennes, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

"This season has had ups and downs on a personal level, but I managed it well after dealing with some difficult situations and injuries," added Okumu, who has been restricted to 806 minutes of action across 11 outings in all competitions since the campaign got underway. "I have been back in action, which is pleasing.

"It was not a good start to the new year, but I still think we have the quality and ability to turn things around and be able to finish in a good position to qualify for a European competition. Qualifying for Europe is the objective for the club and for me as well. It is interesting to play at one of the highest levels."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joseph Okumu has been averaging 3.9 clearances and 3.7 ball recoveries per Ligue 1 outing this season

Elsner is Pushing Okumu to Limit After Arrival

Tactician has made his mark following appointment in summer

Reims' battle for continental action has come after what proved to be a transitional summer, with Luka Elsner heading into the Stade Auguste-Delaune dugout after a productive two-year spell at the Le Havre helm which included being crowned the Ligue 2 champions in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 42-year-old tactician was appointed as Will Still's successor in the summer and enjoyed a strong start to the season, embarking on a six-match unbeaten run after tasting defeat to Lille on the opening day, but Les Rouges et Blancs have registered just one Ligue 1 victory since a 4-2 triumph over Montpellier in October.

Although positive results have been difficult to come by for a number of months, resulting in playing catch-up in the race for European qualification, Okumu is adamant that he enjoys playing under Elsner and is still loving life in the French top tier after spells with Belgian outfit Gent and Swedish side Elfsborg.

"It has been interesting playing under the head coach," admitted the Kenya international. "There has been a shift from playing three at the back to two central defenders, but it has been quite an easy transition for me. He pushes us to the limit as well, which will help to bring the best out of us.

"Ligue 1 is quite an intense division, with very athletic players. I think that was one of the big shifts from the Jupiler Pro League, but the structure and culture is very similar to what I experienced in Belgium. It has been so far so good during my time at Reims. It's a calm city and there is a good environment around the club as well.

"We have a great fanbase. They were a little bit down after losing our first game of 2025, but we are hoping to turn things around in the remainder of the season and make them happy."

Okumu Embarked on Unusual Route to France

Defender earned stripes in Africa and United States

Okumu had a unique journey to Ligue 1 side Reims. Having been born in Kisumu, one of the largest cities in Kenya, the centre-half first donned a pair of football boots on testing pitches and eventually joined a football school as he attempted to make his dream of turning professional a reality.

After spells with Chemelil Sugar and Free State Stars, based in his homeland and South Africa respectively, he embarked on fresh challenges in the United States by linking up with AFC Ann Arbor and USL Championship side Real Monarchs, which is an affiliate of Major League Soccer franchise Real Salt Lake.

Time in the Swedish Allsvenskan and Jupiler Pro League followed, prior to being lured to Reims, and Okumu looks back on his childhood and time in the American states of Michigan and Utah with great fondness as it allowed him to earn his stripes before facing some of the world's leading talent in France.

Related Zlatan Responds to Ronaldo Saying Saudi League is Better Than Ligue 1 The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was adamant that the Saudi Pro League is superior to France's top flight, Ligue 1.

Reims' No.2 confirmed: "Playing football in Kenya is a difficult situation to be in but, when you're growing up, you don't think it is a difficult situation. It's just the norm, so you take pleasure in everything. I was fortunate enough to go to a footballing school as well, so they supported our talents and gave us the platform to express ourselves.

"I think that played a key role in enabling me to be where I am now, and moving to the United States was a huge shift for me after coming straight from Africa. It was a different culture and environment, but I thank God because everything panned out okay. I had a decent stay in the United States and enjoyed my time there."

Okumu has also gone on to win 16 caps for Kenya since making the grade and, with his country co-hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Tanzania and Uganda, he is looking to continue performing at a high level for Reims as he looks to ensure he continues being among the first names on the team sheet at international level.

"It was a big achievement for me to make my debut for Kenya because one of my career goals was to represent my country," he acknowledged. "I made my first appearance when I was still at a young age, but then I was out of the team for almost three years. The fact I am now playing regularly and making the whole nation proud by representing them makes me happy."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 27/01/2025