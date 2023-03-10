Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson 'wants to stay at the club' and there's a sense that a new contract 'will get done', Evening Standard reporter Simon Collings has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old is the man of the moment after his late winner against Bournemouth last weekend, but he's set to be out of contract at the end of the season as it stands.

Arsenal contract news - Reiss Nelson

Nelson came off the bench against Bournemouth at the weekend, with Arsenal losing a game in which many would have expected the Gunners to cruise to three points. The 23-year-old winger assisted Ben White for the equaliser, before firing in the winner deep into added time.

The £38,000-per-week academy graduate is out of contract at the end of the season, but Nelson has confirmed that he'd love to sign an extension.

"Getting a new deal would be amazing, and I would love to commit to the club," said Nelson, as per The Athletic.

Becoming a guaranteed starter at Arsenal seems unlikely for Nelson considering the wealth of talent in attack, but he showed at the weekend that he still has a part to play and can contribute in a squad role at the Emirates Stadium.

A report from the MailOnline claimed after Nelson's last-gasp winner that Arsenal have now opened talks with the 23-year-old regarding a new contract.

What has Collings said about Nelson?

With reports emerging after Arsenal's victory over Bournemouth, Collings has confirmed that talks have been ongoing before the weekend, but it's now become a big story after his iconic winning goal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, so this is a player who's into the last six months of his contract, obviously. The talks have been going on before the game at the weekend, but it's now a big story, he is the man of the moment.

"I think there is a sense from both sides that something will get done. Nelson, who I interviewed back in November, was pretty clear that he wants to try and stay at the club, he wants to fight for his place.

"He loves Arsenal, he's an Arsenal fan, and he's an academy lad."

Should Arsenal extend the contract of Nelson?

Nelson has only managed to play 87 minutes of Premier League football this season across three different games, but has still contributed three goals and two assists, as per FBref.

The 23-year-old has provided the same number of assists as Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Fabio Vieira, despite his lack of game time.

Having a player who can make such an impact without even starting a game this season is invaluable, so it makes perfect sense for Arsenal to extend the contract of Nelson, if he's happy to continue playing a squad role at the Emirates Stadium.