Arsenal could be looking to make another addition during the summer transfer window at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta potentially not trusting one of his players, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Edu Gaspar and Arteta have made some crucial reinforcements so far, but their spending could continue over the next few weeks.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

So far, the Gunners have brought in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, strengthening in defence, midfield, and attack.

The north London club missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, so additions were necessary heading into the new season.

Arsenal didn't compete in the Champions League last term, and after finishing in the top four, they now need to build a squad capable of competing domestically as well as in Europe's biggest club competition.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could look to make a signing on the right-hand side of attack this summer.

Sheth adds that the Gunners have been looking to reinforce this area of the pitch for the last three transfer windows.

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be displaced in Arteta's starting XI, but adding more competition in this area, allowing the England international to be rotated and rested at times, could be a smart move for the Premier League side.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't believe Arsenal fully trust Reiss Nelson, who is earning £100k-a-week at the Emirates.

The journalist adds that Arteta could look to bring in another player to compete with him during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Reiss Nelson did a good job when he came in at moments last season. Personally, I'm not sure they completely trust him to compete exactly when they need to.

"Their big worry will be, if they suffer a bad injury somewhere, that he'd end up playing for a long number of games.

"So maybe it's not even that they're worried about Reiss Nelson being able to play the odd game, it's that they want a challenger to compete with him if there are more games than that to cover."

Who could Arsenal look to sign on the right-hand side of attack?

It could be a difficult sell for the Arsenal recruitment team, trying to convince a player to compete with Saka, who has been excellent since coming through the academy.

Florian Plettenberg has recently claimed that Arsenal could join Newcastle United and Manchester United in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby this summer, who could cost around £69m.

Elsewhere, the MailOnline have claimed that Mohammed Kudus is another option for the capital club.

Although Kudus isn't a natural right winger, he's certainly capable of playing in that position, as well as being able to provide cover elsewhere.

Football Insider have also claimed that Arsenal are monitoring the availability of Raphinha.

There's certainly plenty of options for the Gunners this summer, as they look to build a deeper, more complete squad.