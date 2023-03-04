Reiss Nelson was the hero as Arsenal fought back to beat relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners went into the game at The Emirates Stadium as heavy favourites but found themselves a goal down within seconds of the game starting.

Bournemouth took kick-off and, 11 seconds later, Philip Billing notched the opener.

A shock looked on the cards when the Cherries doubled their lead in the 57th minute through Marcos Senesi.

Arsenal would not give up, though, and produced an incredible fight back to win all three points.

Thomas Partey halved the deficit in the 62nd minute, before Ben White restored parity eight minutes later.

Arsenal continued to throw everything they had in the final 20 minutes but it looked as if they would have to make do with a point.

But Reiss Nelson rescued his side as he came off the bench to score a brilliant last minute winner.

A last-gasp corner was cleared to Nelson, who had positioned himself on the edge of the box.

The 23-year-old took a touch and drilled an effort into the back of the net.

VIDEO: Reiss Nelson scores last minute winner for Arsenal vs Bournemouth

The Emirates Stadium erupted as they wildly celebrated the Englishman's winner.

Nelson has been out injured for the last few months and was playing in his first game of 2023.

He may never score a more important goal for the remainder of his professional career.

Arsenal restore lead at the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal have gone five points clear at the top of the Premier League once again.

The Gunners are next in action when the take on Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League last 16 first leg match on Thursday evening.

They return to Premier League action three days later when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.