Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a perfect move for the Gunners star.

Nelson has found it difficult to break into the Arsenal starting XI for a few years now, and he's reached the age where he might have to consider moving on for the good of his career. The 24-year-old came through the academy at the Emirates Stadium, but has failed to become a regular in the side since bursting onto the scene.

The Arsenal winger is now starting to attract interest from other sides in the Premier League and in Europe, so it will be interesting to see whether Nelson pushes for a departure and whether Mikel Arteta is willing to sanction a move. The Spanish manager will undoubtedly be looking to keep hold of him for squad depth, but the player might not be best pleased with his lack of minutes.

Nelson is attracting interest

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to allow Nelson to leave during the January transfer window on a temporary deal, with sides from England as well as top European clubs registering an interest in securing his signature. It's understood that the Gunners aren't willing to allow him to depart on a permanent basis but could be open to a loan move for the remainder of the season.

Reiss Nelson stats - all competitions 2023/2024 Stats Output Appearances 16 Starts 3 Minutes 432 Goals 1 Assists 2 Statistics via FBref as of 07/01/2024

According to CBS Sports, Wolves and Sevilla are two of the sides who would like to prise Nelson away from the Emirates Stadium on loan before the window slams shut at the end of January. However, Nelson is reportedly willing to remain at the north London club to fight for his place under Arteta. The former Feyenoord loanee may feel his chances of securing a regular spot in the side have been boosted after he was named in the starting XI against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

Gary O'Neil could be hoping to add more firepower to his attack during the winter window, especially with Pedro Neto struggling through injuries so far this season. The former Bournemouth manager is starting to get a tune out of his players as the campaign has gone on, but the Wanderers may need reinforcements if they want to go to the next level in the Premier League.

Dean Jones - Wolves could be perfect for Nelson

Jones has suggested that a move to Wolves could be ideal for Nelson as he searches for more regular minutes away from the Emirates Stadium. However, the journalist adds that it's difficult to see the Gunners being willing to offload him during the January transfer window, especially on loan, as Arteta may need to call upon him for the remainder of the campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Obviously, he's struggling to make himself a regular part of Arsenal's starting XI and that's fine, but a club like Wolves would be perfect for him in order to get more game time and make an impact more regularly. I think the fan base would actually really like a player like Reiss Nelson, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if they look into the potential around the loan deal. But again, why would Arsenal want to loan out a player that they might need to call upon off the bench across this season? It's a difficult discussion to have."

Wolves eyeing Liverpool star

With Fabio Carvalho struggling for minutes on loan at RB Leipzig this season, Liverpool opted to end his loan deal early and bring him back to Anfield. However, it appears he might not be staying on Merseyside for too long and could be on his way out the door once again. Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool were holding discussions with Carvalho regarding his next step, with four or five clubs keen on bringing him in on loan.

It's understood that Wolves are one of the sides who are interested in signing the Portugal youth international on loan for the remainder of the season. However, you'd imagine the Midlands outfit will have to convince Liverpool that they will be willing to offer him regular football.