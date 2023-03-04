Reiss Nelson's 97th min winner for Arsenal v Bournemouth is even better with Titanic music.

Reiss Nelson scored a crucial winner for Arsenal against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman has been out of action for the past few months through injury.

He was named on the bench for his side's Premier League clash against Bournemouth at The Emirates Stadium.

Nelson was subbed on for his first outing of 2023 with his side 2-1 down in the 69th minute.

The 23-year-old went on to score the winner for his side in the seventh minute of stoppage-time.

The ball fell to Nelson on the edge of the box and his strike at goal found the net, sparking scenes of jubilance inside the stadium.

Reiss Nelson's goal with Titanic music

Nelson's goal is extremely important as Arsenal search for their first Premier League triumph since 2004.

The goal moved Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

His strike has now been given the Titanic treatment. Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' has been dubbed over the top and it makes the goal that even more special. Watch it below...

Reiss Nelson: I'm delighted with the goal and result

Reiss Nelson spoke to the media after the match and he dissected his thought-process before the goal.

"It dropped onto my right," Nelson told BBC, per the Mirror.

"I wanted to hit it with my laces on my right but I saw the defender coming out, so I decided to shift it onto my left and then just had to hit through it, aim for the top bins - something like that! I’m just happy it went in - I'm delighted with it.

"When the ball came out to me I was thinking 'please give me one chance'. I'm buzzing, really happy. I controlled it with my right foot and it came onto my left. We need moments like this if we want to go all the way.

"We're not looking at any other team at the minute. We are focusing on ourselves. We will keep going day-by-day, game-by-game. As an Arsenal fan, I'm just delighted with the result."

Arsenal's next game comes on Thursday when they take on Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League last 16 tie.

They return to Premier League action on Sunday when they make the short trip to west London to take on Fulham.